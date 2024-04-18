Kwaku Manu interviewed Kwadwo Sheldon after his beef with Lil Win following his criticism of the actor's A Country Called Ghana movie trailer

Many have accused Kwaku Manu of betrayal as he watched Kwadwo Sheldon use harsh words on Lil Win, a fellow colleague and former friend

Sheldon, who was visibly angry during the interview, reacted to a video Lil Win made threatening to beat him to a pulp

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwaku Manu interviewed social media influencer and YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon on his Aggressive Interview show following his public disagreement with actor Lil Win over the latter's movie trailer, A Country Called Ghana.

The interview, which was meant to shed light on the ongoing feud, instead led to accusations of betrayal against Kwaku Manu by fans. Some netizens argue that he stood by as Sheldon used harsh words against Lil Win, a fellow colleague and former friend. The tension was clear to see as Sheldon, visibly angry during the interview, reacted to a video Lil Win made threatening to beat him and describing the shape of his head.

Sheldon's criticism of Lil Win's movie trailer had initially sparked the disagreement. However, the situation escalated when Lil Win responded with a video threatening Sheldon. This led to Sheldon's fiery interview with Manu, where he defended his critique and expressed his anger over Lil Win's threats.

Kwaku Manu gets criticized

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bismarkgoodluck commented:

Kwaku Manu is hypocrite, u claim u lov lill wayne . Is this de ryt time to evn do this interview

Dada Boat 30 said:

Kwaku Manu is one of the greatest hypocrite ever we've here in Ghana

JohnParker‍♂️ reacted:

At least, Kwaku Manu should have stopped him saying that harsh words. They don't really respect Kumawood in general. That's the main issue

Kwadwo Sheldon's initial reaction to Lil Win's insult

In a related story, Kwadwo Sheldon reacted to the verbal assault launched on him by actor Lil Win after he criticised the colour grading of his movie trailer.

Lil Win was not happy about Sheldon passing negative reviews on his work and called him names in a viral video.

In a post on X, addressing the comments by the actor, the YouTuber said he was too big for unnecessary distractions.

