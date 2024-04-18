Nigerian musician Stonewboy brought Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy on stage at his sold-out concert at the Madison Square Garden in the US

A video of them performing their 2023 hit song Activate has gone viral on social media

Many people expressed their joy after the two musicians shared the stage together

Grammy-nominated Nigerian musician Davido surprised his fans with a special performance with Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

Davido brought out Stonebwoy at his sold-out concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, US.

The 19,500-capacity arena was filled with cheers and screams the moment Stonebwoy appeared on stage to perform their 2023 hit song Activate.

During their performance, the crowd were heard singing the lyrics to the song word for word at the top of their voices.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy joining Davido on stage at the Madison Square Garden.

Reactions to the performance of Stonebwoy and Davido at the MSG

Many people were happy for Stonebwoy such that they could not hide their positive remarks after watching his electrifying performance with Davido at the MSG.

Others also made reference to dancehall musician Shatta Wale's constant rants toward Stonebwoy.

Below are some of the lovely remarks on their performance:

Why won't Shatta Wale be mad at dude? Dude stays winning always.

Chairman is doing Titok live

Someone should tag Mr Somebody ohh, the one with 1.2 million dollar chainThere are certain people he will show up for arrrhhhh eno be by force‍♀️

Meanwhile opana has issues about sallah remix stage . BHIM is far gone

Shatta wale go think say ebi Ai video

Don’t worry we too we are going to O2☹️

Hmmmmm dats why Efo stone doesn't want to ,,,,,,,,,,hmmmm

This is beautiful to watch

@shattawalenima bro don’t mind your kiddo, okaaay na b.p he wan give uuuu

Ayisha bashes Shatta Wale, says Stonebwoy owns 3 East Legon mansions,

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale recently blasted Stonebwoy and insulted his late mother while performing on stage at Sallahfest at Abeka in Accra.

The attack on Stonebwoy triggered a response from Ayisha Modi, who told Shatta Wale off and described him as not on Stonebwoy's level.

According to Ayisha, Stonebwoy has three houses in East Legon but does not talk about them because he is not a braggart like Shatta Wale.

