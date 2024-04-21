Ghanaian songstress Irene Logan and her lover have married in lavish traditional and white ceremonies

The 2006 Stars of the Future winner turned gospel singer and her sweetheart walked down the aisle on Saturday, April 20

The first photos from the glorious white event between Irene Logan and her significant partner have emerged on the internet

Songbird Irene Logan and her sweetheart have taken their love to the next level, saying 'I do' in lavish traditional and white weddings to seal their bond as husband and wife.

The 2006 Stars of the Future winner and her significant partner capped their customary marriage on Friday, April 19, with a lavish white ceremony the next day.

The pair wore coordinating traditional ensembles and matching beads for the traditional event. For the white wedding, the singer wore a beautiful white gown, while her husband, Prince, sported a suit with fine cuts.

The moment Prince rolled over Irene's veil to kiss her prompted reactions from their guests in the auditorium.

YEN.com.gh has spotted the first photos capturing beautiful scenes from the lavish wedding on Instagram. One picture shows Irene's spouse kissing her right shoulder for the camera. Other scenes show the magnificent decor and atmosphere of their luxurious wedding reception.

The moment Irene Logan delivered a reflective pose while beaming with a smile was immortalised in a frame.

