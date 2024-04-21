Ghanaian singer Irene Logan and her husband have followed their traditional wedding with a stunning white ceremony

The former secular singer turned gospel musician exchanged vows with her sweetheart on Saturday, April 20

A video capturing the joyous white occasion between Irene Logan and her significant other has surfaced on the internet

Ghanaian singer Irene Logan and her sweetheart have climaxed their traditional wedding with a white ceremony graced by their families and loved ones.

The 2006 Stars of the Future winner and her significant other were captured during their white wedding on Saturday, April 20.

Irene Logan and her lover marry in white wedding. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

The Western ceremony comes after they tied the knot in the regal customary marriage the previous day. For the traditional ceremony, the couple rocked matching outfits and beads to enhance their looks.

A heartwarming video of the beautiful couple exchanging a kiss to seal their white nuptial has emerged on the internet.

In the footage, the singer donned a bright white gown for the occasion, while her husband, Prince, wore a suit with a complementary colour.

Irene Logan and Prince looked visibly happy during their significant moment. The scene where Prince rolled over Irene's veil to kiss her attracted reactions from their guests in the auditorium.

The pair's video had garnered over 200 views on Instagram during this publication.

Watch the sweet moment Irene and Prince kissed in the clip below:

