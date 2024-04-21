Afia Schwarzenegger has questioned independent presidential aspirant Nana Kwame Bediako's educational policy and plans to uproot the country from the economic turmoil

During a radio phone call on Starr FM, the media figure made claims that challenged The New Force leader's commitment to improving education in Ghana

The footage of Nana Kwame Bediako passionately denying Afia Schwarzenegger's allegation has sparked reactions online

Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has questioned independent presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako about his policy on education.

During an interview between Bediako, aka Freedom Jacob Caesar/Cheddar and Bola Ray on Starr FM, Afia Schwarzenegger called into the radio programme to quiz The New Force leader about his educational policy and plans to address the country's prevailing economic challenges.

Afia Schwarzenegger challenges Cheddar’s policy on education. Photo credit: queenafiaschwarzenegger/Nana Kwame Bediako (Facebook).

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, claimed illiteracy is Ghana's most significant problem and needs to be addressed. The outspoken media figure questioned Nana Kwame Bediako's plans to provide a solution, claiming the presidential candidate does not value education.

In response, Nana Kwame Bediako fiercely dismissed Afia Schwarzenegger's assertion that he does not value education.

''There's no such thing as I don't value education. Education is not just based on academic curriculum; it is how you can learn about things to advance your brain to have more knowledge and wisdom and apply it to your resources.

''You can educate yourself for the next 70 years; it will not end. But you must remember that there are the book and practical parts. So, you do the book part and then go into the practicality. But some people think education is about chewing and pouring,'' Nana Kwame Bediako told Bola Ray.

The businessman-turned-polician emphasised his commitment to investing in education to improve knowledge in the country.

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Kwame Bediako cause stir

The compelling footage of Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Kwame Bediako sparked reactions on the internet.

Sirkyei indicated:

Nice ❤️❤️ response.

Lydiatakyiwaa7 said:

Freedom all the way.

Empresstinna2 posted:

A WISE MAN ALWAYS SPEAKS WISDOM ❤️❤️❤️.

Richie.snaipes48 indicated:

Very intelligent Answer .

Abynpezz commented:

Did he say he doesn't value education? Bola nso

Emanuelserico1 commented:

Let us vote for this man .

Julietatingamogra commented:

I'm voting him ❤.

Mary_ofane commented:

She wanted to use a key, word school drop out to sabotage our president.

Nahna___adwo said:

He is eloquent … spoke so well.

Nana Kwame Bediako meets National Chief Imam

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that independent presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako shared his vision of becoming Ghana's president with the National Chief Imam.

Popularly acclaimed as Freedom Jacob Caesar, the businessman-turned-politician visited Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu to discuss his plans to offer new leadership to the country if he wins the 2024 general poll.

Source: YEN.com.gh