Songbird Irene Logan and her sweetheart have celebrated their love with a blend of tradition and Western ceremonies

The couple climaxed the celebrations with an opulent reception, where their families and friends graced the occasion

Three heartwarming videos showing the beauty, class, and elegance of their events have surfaced online

Ghanaian songstress Irene Logan and her beloved opted for lavish traditional and white weddings and climaxed the events with an opulent reception on Saturday, April 20.

The details of the Runaway hit singer and her partner's love life before making it to the altar are not public, but visuals of their stunning marriage have flooded the internet.

Irene Logan and her significant other held two events to advance their love affair officially. The duo married traditionally before walking down the aisle in a graceful white ceremony.

The couple donned matching traditional ensembles and beads for the traditional event. The singer wore a stunning white gown for the white wedding, while her husband, Prince, wore a suit to compliment her look.

During the plush white wedding, Irene and her partner kissed in front of the audience. The venue for the wedding reception allowed the couple to express their love for each other with their families and loved ones present.

YEN.com.gh has compiled three videos from the lavish traditional and white weddings here.

Irene Logan and her husband captured at their traditional wedding:

The Runaway hit singer and her significant partner cut a simple cake at their traditional marriage.

Irene Logan and Prince seal their love in a white wedding:

A heartwarming video of the singer and her husband exchanging a kiss to seal their white nuptial emerged on the internet.

Irene logan and her bridesmaids show off dance moves:

The singer and her bridesmaids stole the spotlight with their dance steps at her customary wedding.

