Aba Dope, in a recent interview with TV3, shared what she was eating during her days in China

The lifestyle influencer shared that eating Chinese food was a huge struggle during her first months in China

She revealed that to survive, she ate gari almost every day during her stay in China

Ghanaian TikTok and lifestyle influencer Aba Dope has recounted some challenges she faced after moving to China.

She said one of the major challenges she faced was food. She recounted how difficult it was for her to eat the food in China, so she had to resort to unconventional means.

Aba Dope says she ate gari almost daily during her first 6 months living in China.

Aba Dope, Ghanaian tiktok and lifestyle influencer. Photo Credit

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope on her experience

In an interview on TV3, the socialite was asked if she ever faced challenges in China. She quickly answered and said she faced many challenges. She emphasised that food was a major challenge in China, but she was saved because she packed gari and some fish.

"The food was a huge challenge when I went there, but lucky for me, I went there with Gari and Koobi. It will take time to get used to the environment and know where to get certain things. So, as I was getting accustomed to life there, I ate gari almost every day," she said.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Ghanaians on Aba Dope's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians under the video below:

@lanyobi_kitchen said:

Is this lady sure she is not related to Nana Ama McBrown

@sherys_lingerie_gh said:

I can totally relate

@magdalene.mensah.169 said:

Me love you Aba

Source: YEN.com.gh