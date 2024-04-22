Seasoned media personality Berla Mundi got many people laughing hard with a video of her complaining about dumsor

She talked about having to deal with the heat while getting her skincare routine done

Many people shared their dumsor experiences in the caption, while others empathised with her

Media personality Berla Mundi cried out in a funny video after experiencing intermittent power supply, known in Ghana as dumsor.

Berla Mundi complains about experiencing dumsor in her area

In a video, Berla Mundi asked the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) why they took away her power supply, making her stay in the heat. She resorted to using a white electronic chargeable hand fan to help her keep warm.

While complaining on her Instagram page, she had on a charcoal based cosmetic face mask, which made her have a funny look.

In the caption of the social media post, the media personality noted that it was challenging having to deal with dumsor while undertaking a skincare routine in the heat. She wrote:

Having to go through your skincare routine on a Saturday in dumsor is not an easy one..... ECG Whyyyyyy?

Below is a video of Berla Mundi lamenting about dumsor.

Reactions to Berla Mundi's video

Many people could not hold back their laughter when they saw Berla Mundi's face, while others empathised with her situation.

Below are the reactions:

gifty.kankam said:

So your room without light mpo nie as bright as my future

jeneseyquoi said:

At least the mask will work wonders in a man-made sauna

monagucciofficial said:

ECG…how did we offend u?

mrr__josh said:

It’s the last part for me …no gree for the fan

wale_blak_ said:

Someone who’s even working with one of the biggest tv network in Ghana is complaining just imagine someone in the slum

supagalll said:

I can feel your pain. ECG do better.

lyvvcosmetics said:

We hope it helps with the dumsor too

