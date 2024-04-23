Too Much of Junka Town fame has stated that there is not much benefit in living in Ghana aside from being able to urinate everywhere

The actor, who is currently in the UK, stated that the quality of life in the UK was way better than in Ghana

In the comments section of the interview shared by Poleeno Multimedia, many Ghanaians agreed with the actor

Popular Ghanaian actor Too Much, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, opened up about the quality of life in Ghana compared to the UK. The actor, who gained fame through the local series Junka Town, is currently residing in the UK.

Too Much expressed his views on the differences between living conditions in the two countries. He humorously pointed out that one of the few advantages of living in Ghana is the freedom to urinate anywhere without any repercussions.

The actor further elaborated on his experiences living in the UK, highlighting the superior quality of life there. He noted the lack of opportunities in his home country compared to the UK. He further mentioned that Ghana was in a very bad state.

The interview was shared by Poleeno Multimedia on their social media platforms. The post quickly captured attention, with many Ghanaians sharing their thoughts on the matter. Unsurprisingly, a significant number of people agreed with the actor’s sentiments, saying that the quality of life in the UK indeed surpasses that in Ghana.

Too Much sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nshiraba_agyemang_afriyie commented:

Apart from say you go fit urinate everywhere in Ghana. tell me what benefits again you go fit get staying in Ghana …..that was hard

beyondd.01 said:

This country is a waste and good for nothing

newearth_45 reacted:

Real what he is saying is absolutely true

Teephlow chooses abroad over Ghana

In another story, Teephlow addressed comments from Ghanaians claiming that he fell off, stating that he is overseas looking for money instead of chasing fame in Ghana.

The musician, who has been living in the US, said that one of the worst positions one can be in is to be famous and broke.

Teephlow mentioned that he did not want to grow old and be soliciting funds from Ghanaians, advising his colleagues not to allow that to happen to them.

