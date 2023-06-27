Actress Nadia Buari truly loves and cherishes her mother Caddy Buari as she shared lots of pictures and videos to celebrate her

Caddy Buari marked her birthday on June 26, 2023, and her daughter wrote a heartfelt message to her on Instagram

Many people joined the talented actress in celebrating her mother as they dropped sweet messages

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari marked her mother, Caddy Buari's birthday with lovely posts on her verified Instagram page.

Nadia Buari marks mother's birthday with lovely photos and videos. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari celebrates mother Caddy Buari on her birthday

Talented actress Nadia Buari's mother, Caddy Buari, celebrated her birthday on June 26, 2023.

To make her day feel special, the actress made several lovely posts ahead of her mother's birthday and on the d-day to show how much she loved and adored her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

On her mother's birthday, Nadia shared a lovely video of her reciting Bible verses in the presence of her mother while in the car.

"Happy bday @caddybuari," she wrote on Instagram.

She then shared a lovely carousel post that contained pictures of her hugging her mother.

In that post, she and Caddy Buari slayed in matching outfits, lovely headscarves and sunglasses.

"My first friend, my best friend, my forever friend. I love you beyond. ❤️," she wrote in another post.

Below is a carousel post containing pictures of Nadia Buari and her mother hugging and twinning in outfits.

Below is a video of Nadia Buari and her mother Caddy Buari hanging out in the car.

Birthday wishes pour in for Nadia Buari's mother

Many of Nadia Buari's followers joined her in celebrating her mother as they dropped sweet messages for her.

However, one fan was curious as to why she did not write a long speech to celebrate her mother on her birthday like she usually does.

See selected comments from Nadia Buari's followers below:

janewoods2023 asked:

You usually write a long episode for your mom on her bd....what happened.... Did she make you angry?

missrenebel said:

Happy new year around the sun @caddybuari Hope your day is as beautiful as your heart‍♂️

zaitunishanitel said:

Happy birthday beautiful mummy ❤️❤️

iamnancynadinee remarked:

Happy birthday mama❤️ May this new age bring you good health, peace on every side, everything bring and beautiful.

efya.kisses stated:

Happy birthday beautiful mummy ✨ abeg @iamnadiabuari make mummy see top today as usual please

iamowusumavee commented:

Happy birthday maa @caddybuari more grace more strength more blessings happiness and longevity God bless you we love you ❤️❤️❤️

Nadia Buari shares an adorable mother-and-daughter moment on a flight

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari shared a beautiful photo of herself and her mom while on a flight.

They twinned by wearing dark sunglasses as they hugged in the photos, which melted the hearts of many social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh