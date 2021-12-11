Actress Fella Makafui has uploaded breathtaking photos showing off her unblemished beauty and hourglass figure

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, has uploaded eye-catching photos showing her flawless beauty, face beat, and hourglass figure in a waist trainer and see-through wear.

The award-winning movie star has lit up social media with the frames as she flexed her curves in the waist trainer.

On her Instagram page, where she has 3.6 million followers, Fella Makfui also flaunted her face with makeup.

Fella Makafui Flaunts Her Beauty and Thighs in Se-Through Mesh; Fans React to Photos Photo credit: Fella Makafui

The hugely successful movie star was feeling herself when she posted the photos on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She shared three eye-catching frames to her feed.

She flexed her confidence and beauty in the new photos delivered across her socials.

Reactions

Several people who reacted to her photos wanted to have her figure.

Singer Mzbel said:

''I need that book lol ... 4th slide.''

Jassicajenkins commented:

''I am in a good mood today too!.''

Fella Makafui Releases Latest Photos of Daughter Island

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui has warmed hearts with new candid photos of her daughter glowing with smiles.

Fella Makafui, who doubles up as a brand influencer and serial entrepreneur, also uploaded videos marketing a brand on her Instagram account.

In the photos, Island looked adorable in a colourful outfit as she beamed for a shot. The little angel seemed unaware when she was photographed in another frame.

Source: Yen News