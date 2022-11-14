Ghanaian musician Dee Wills has delighted social media with his passionate and energetic dance moves

The son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams was spotted dancing to MzVee and Stonebwoy's new song, Pull Up

Netizens were impressed by how excited and focused Dee Wills was while showing off his dancing skills

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghanaian musician Dee Wills is the talk of the town after a video of him dancing hit the internet.

Dee Wills dancing to MzVee Photo Source: @deewillslive, @mzveegh

Source: Instagram

The son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams was in what looked like a restaurant when he got up to dance to MzVee's latest song Pull Up which features Ghanaian music star, Stonebwoy. His dance moves were the embodiment of the writing on his t-shirt which read; "no bad vibes."

The gentleman who was having a good time switched between dancing on his tiptoes and raising his legs as he passionately grooved to the tune. People could be heard cheering him as he displayed new dance moves.

An excited MzVee who loved seeing Dee Wills dance to her song shared the video on her Instagram and captioned it;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

I’m living for this vibes!

Netizens React To Dee Wills' Energetic Dance Moves

Many Instagram users admired Dee Wills' dance moves and energy and flooded MzVee's comment section to express it. Here are some reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh.

khwseiberry

Real definition of “God called my dad” he didn’t call me

ishmaelbirdman

Our own dj khaled

bkb_ruben

no b by force to follow ur dad's footsteps

miss_porsh_

No bad vibes ampa. I like this kinda energy

manlykrichie

Eiii this guys need some holy canes

Di Asa: Plus-size Season 5 Winner Thrills Adult Fans With Fire Dance Moves, Video Causes Stir

In other related news, Rachael Anny, the reigning winner of the popular dance competition show, Di Asa, has shown off her dance moves in a viral video.

The plus-size talented dancer thrilled fans and viewers of the show with her passionate dance moves. She was captured shaking her backside as she served fans with impressive legwork. Rachael's energetic dance caught the attention of many during the unveiling ceremony for the show's sixth season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh