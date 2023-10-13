Jackie Appiah's son, Damien, celebrated in style as he clocked 18 years old on Friday, October 18

The handsome young man shared photos showing off a Range Rover and an expensive-looking watch as she stepped out

The birthday photos of Damien have triggered massive reactions from his followers

Star actress Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Peter Agyemang, has released new stylish photos on social media.

Damien turned 18 years old on Friday, October 13, 2023. Just like always, he decided to celebrate with photos.

The photos shared on his Instagram page had Damien exhibiting his high fashion style and status as an affluent child.

Jackie Appiah's son Damien celebrated his 18th birthday in style Photo source: @damine.stp

Source: Instagram

Damien Agyemang shows off Range Rover and expensive watch

The teenager showed off parts of his mother's plush mansion and one of her cars, a Range Rover.

Standing beside the Range Rover, Damien looked dapper in and white and red shirt over grey-oloured trousers. He matched his looks with black spectacles and an expensive-looking watch. The timepiece was in red and white colour like his shirt.

Fans love birthday photos of Jackie Appiah's son

The birthday photos of Damien Agyemang have impressed social media users. While he did not share a caption, many netizens shared their birthday wishes and their admiration.

marcellinus.o said:

Secret billionaire

frankitah said:

Just like mama

keziahbetsy said:

Happy blessed birthday Damien Agyemang more goodies life has to offer to you darling more love more success more achievements at big 18 may the almighty God protect you wherever you go may he be with you happiest of birthdays@ d 4 meeeeee

therealchris_khay said:

May God strengthen you for this new adventure have a nice one bro .❤️

Jackie Appiah was scared for her life as she went goes on Zipline ride

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah recently went on an adventure on a zipline ride and had a big scare.

In a video, Jackie, who has slimmed down, was heard screaming at the top of her voice expressing her regret for undertaking the adventure.

The actress' video triggered hilarious reactions from her fans who could not help but laugh at her.

