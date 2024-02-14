Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon received a package of signed jerseys from Nigerian striker Victor Okoh Boniface

According to Sheldon, the package was to bribe him to stop trolling the Super Eagles of Nigeria after they lost the 2023 AFCON to the host country, Côte d'Ivoire

However, the YouTuber said the gift would not deter him from going hard on the Nigerians on social media

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon received a package from Nigerian striker Victor Okoh Boniface, which he unboxed in a video.

Kwadwo Sheldon received a package from Victor Boniface

Unboxing the package in a lovely video, Kwadwo Sheldon revealed that they were signed jerseys from Victor Boniface and were from his club, Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Sheldon, the Nigerian striker intended to send him the package to bribe him to stop trolling Nigerians.

This comes after the Super Eagles failed to grab the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy, with the host country Côte d'Ivoire bagging it after a 2-1 win.

In the video's caption, the famous Ghanaian YouTuber noted that despite Boniface sending him the lovely and signed jerseys, he would not stop trolling the Super Eagles on social media.

Below is the caption Sheldon wrote:

My Naija brother @boniface_jrn sent jerseys my way to bribe me from cooking Nigerians… love the jerseys but I’m never leaving his neck!! I have a toxic relationship with Nigerians, and this banter is everlasting

Video of Kwadwo Sheldon unpacking the signed jerseys Victor Boniface sent him.

