An encounter between Ship Dealer and Kwami Sefa Kayi has gone viral on social media

This comes after Ship Dealer tried to show off by boasting and using certain English words

Many people who commented on the video laughed at the comments made by Ship Dealer

Ghanaian social media sensation Oliver Khan, also known as a Ship Dealer, made a good impression on himself when he met Ghanaian media personality Kwami Sefa Kayi.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @justice.nana.kwaku showed Ship Dealer in a hearty discussion with Kwami Sefa Kayi, in which he labelled the ace broadcaster as a competent journalist.

Ship Dealer then showed his fluency in English by describing Kwami Sefa Kayi as a dynamic and handsome gentleman, adding that he once gave him a task to execute.

"For personalities like us, we also need competent journalists around us hence I contacted you," he stated.

The vim with which Ship Delear spoke stunned Kwami Sefa Kayi who burst into laughter.

The funny video had raked in over 9000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video laughed at the reaction of the Ship dealer

quabena dikitha commented:

small small saa he dey go far paa

popo added:

U can never deceive nature mpa kwame is really aging

carruthers tumfour reacted:

To me KSK tops the world when it comes to journalism. Very wise man

Kwame Smith added:

one person that will pain me if he goes off air on retirement is this man Chairman general

winnae wrote:

hahaha. ship dealer

oldman7482 stated;

he den dan Kwaku yeboah fr meet

Ship Dealer spotted sleeping on a bench outside

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Khan made headlines once again after a video of him sleeping on a bench surfaced online.

The video, shared by a TikTok user, showed Oliver Khan snoring away on a wooden bench in what appeared to be a roadside.

He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a pair of sneakers while he napped.

