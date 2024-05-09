Oliver Khan: Ship Dealer Meets Kwame Sefa Kayi, Impresses Him With Big English
- An encounter between Ship Dealer and Kwami Sefa Kayi has gone viral on social media
- This comes after Ship Dealer tried to show off by boasting and using certain English words
- Many people who commented on the video laughed at the comments made by Ship Dealer
Ghanaian social media sensation Oliver Khan, also known as a Ship Dealer, made a good impression on himself when he met Ghanaian media personality Kwami Sefa Kayi.
A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @justice.nana.kwaku showed Ship Dealer in a hearty discussion with Kwami Sefa Kayi, in which he labelled the ace broadcaster as a competent journalist.
Ship Dealer then showed his fluency in English by describing Kwami Sefa Kayi as a dynamic and handsome gentleman, adding that he once gave him a task to execute.
"For personalities like us, we also need competent journalists around us hence I contacted you," he stated.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The vim with which Ship Delear spoke stunned Kwami Sefa Kayi who burst into laughter.
The funny video had raked in over 9000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who reacted to the video laughed at the reaction of the Ship dealer
small small saa he dey go far paa
popo added:
U can never deceive nature mpa kwame is really aging
To me KSK tops the world when it comes to journalism. Very wise man
Kwame Smith added:
one person that will pain me if he goes off air on retirement is this man Chairman general
winnae wrote:
hahaha. ship dealer
oldman7482 stated;
he den dan Kwaku yeboah fr meet
Ship Dealer spotted sleeping on a bench outside
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Khan made headlines once again after a video of him sleeping on a bench surfaced online.
The video, shared by a TikTok user, showed Oliver Khan snoring away on a wooden bench in what appeared to be a roadside.
He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a pair of sneakers while he napped.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh