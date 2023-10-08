Meet Celestine Donkor: 10 interesting facts about the Ghanaian gospel singer

You can not overlook Celestine Donkor's name when mentioning the top Ghanaian gospel musicians. The singer has made a name for herself as a successful gospel entertainer, amassing a huge fanbase. Her rise to fame has generated interest in her life. Discover fascinating facts about Celestine Donkor.

The Ghanaian gospel industry has produced some top names in the continent. The list of successful gospel singers is extensive, from Stella Aba Seal to Obaapa Christy and Ohemma Mercy. Among the stars is Celestine Donkor, a talented singer famous for her hits Turning Around, Bigger and Okronkronhene.

Profile summary

Full name Celestine Donkor Gender Female Date of birth 19 May Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Accra, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Akakpo Siblings 14 Marital status Married Husband Kofi Donkor Children Three School St Augustine Preparatory School, Nsaaniya Secondary University University of Ghana Profession Gospel musician Instagram @celestinedonkormusic Facebook @Celestinedonkormusic

Interesting facts about Celestine Donkor

If you have closely followed the Ghanaian gospel scene, you might have come across Celestine Donkor's music. Thanks to her talent and hard work, she is among the top gospel singers from Ghana. Here are ten interesting facts from Celestine Donkor's biography.

1. The singer was born in Accra, Ghana

Celestine Akakpo was born on 19 May in Accra, Ghana, to Mr and Mrs Akakpo. According to an interview on Ghana Music, Celestine Donkor's parents come from different countries. Her mother is from Adlaku, Volta Region, Ghana, while her father is from Togo. Celestine also revealed that she is from the Ewe tribe.

2. Celestine is a multilingual

The gospel singer speaks and writes Ewe, Twi, Ga and English. She also revealed in her interview that she was once a Ga language teacher. Celestine attributes her language skills to her upbringing in Accra, Ghana.

3. She comes from a large family

The gospel singer comes from a family of 15 children. She is the seventh born among nine boys and six girls. However, eleven of her siblings are biological, while three are half-siblings.

4. Her parents raised her as a devout Christian

Celestine revealed that her parents brought them up in church. She acknowledges that upbringing has played a big part in moulding her and her siblings' lives, as most are involved in church ministry.

5. Celestine attended school locally

The singer attended primary school at St Augustine Preparatory School in Abeka Lapaz. She received a call-up to Labone Senior High School. However, due to financial constraints, Celestine failed to enrol at Labone, instead joining Nsaaniya Secondary Business School in Kasoa.

Celestine proceeded to the University of Ghana, Legon, where she obtained a Sociology and Information studies degree.

6. She discovered she could sing accidentally

While in college, Celestine discovered she could sing after accompanying her friend, the late gospel singer Abaawa Mary, to a studio session. According to Mdundo, Fredyma, the music engineer, overheard Celestine sing along to her friend's song and suggested that she book a studio session.

During her first studio session, music engineer Fredyma helped her write and record her first song and, eventually, her first album.

7. The singer decided to pursue music after a testimony

After launching her first album and distributing it, Celestine went on with her life, oblivious of the impact of her work. One day, while in church, a person approached her with a testimony of how her song saved him from harming himself. The encounter was the beginning of Celestine Donkor's singing career in 2007.

8. Celestine Donkor has many hit songs

The gospel singer has released many songs, EPs and albums since beginning her career in 2007. In addition, she has collaborated with numerous national and international gospel musicians. Some of Celestine Donkor's songs include:

Praise Him feat. Joel Lwaga (2023)

feat. Joel Lwaga (2023) Amenuveve (Grace) feat. Bethel Revival Choir (2022)

feat. Bethel Revival Choir (2022) Self Existing God (2022)

(2022) Celebrate Mama feat. De McDonkors (2021)

feat. De McDonkors (2021) Wahyira Me (2021)

(2021) Thank You, Yedawase feat. Maa Cynthia, Efya, Akwaboa (2020)

feat. Maa Cynthia, Efya, Akwaboa (2020) Favour Everywhere feat. Evelyn Wanjiru (2020)

9. She founded Celestial Praiz in 2011

Celestine Donkor instituted the event in 2011. Celestial Praiz brings Christians from all walks of life together to worship and praise God. The tenth edition happened on 6 March 2023 at the Dominion Sanctuary of the Victory Bible Church in Awoshie, Accra.

10. Celestine is married

The gospel singer has been married since 2005 to Kofi Donkor and has three daughters together. According to Ghana Web, after twelve years of union, the couple renewed their wedding vows in 2017 during the sixth Celestial Praiz event.

Celestine Donkor's husband, Kofi, is her manager. He worked in a vehicle spare parts store before venturing full-time as his wife's manager.

Celestine Donkor is a Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter. She has had a successful music career and has received various awards and nominations. Donkor is also the founder of the Celestine Praiz, an annual Gospel music concert. Aside from her music career, the gospel singer is married and has three children.

