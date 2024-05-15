Ranking Member on Parliament's Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, says Parliament has not approved new fees for dialysis treatment

This comes after renal patients revealed that the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has hiked dialysis treatment fees to GH¢491

The ranking member said Parliament had only discussed removing taxes on dialysis consumables and not a fee hike

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Select Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has refuted claims that Parliament has approved new fees for dialysis treatment.

This comes after renal patients raised the alarm that dialysis fees, which shot up to GH¢380 last year, have once again been hiked to GH¢491 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Mintah Akandoh says no new fees have been approved.

They claimed Parliament approved the new fees.

Renal patients say the new fees will exacerbate an already dire situation and lead many to their deaths.

Speaking to Citi TV, Mintah Akandoh said no such price hike has been discussed by parliament.

He clarified that what had been discussed in Parliament was the removal of taxes on dialysis consumables.

He said the new fees at the teaching hospital were shocking and intends to draw the Parliament's attention to them.

He said any fees not approved by the parliament should be disregarded.

Renal patients call for help

The Renal Patients Association of Ghana has raised the alarm about a sudden increment in dialysis cost from GH¢380 to GH¢491.

The Association said the increment was disappointing and could hinder many patients' access to lifesaving dialysis treatment.

The spokesperson for the Association, Major Baffour Kojo Ahenkorah, told Citi TV that patients were already struggling with the GH¢380 they were previously paying, and this new price will lead more patients to their deaths.

He said that when some patients heard of the new price, they returned home without receiving treatment that day.

He described the situation as challenging for renal patients and called on the government to intervene.

He revealed that the Parliament's Select Committee on Health has allegedly approved the new price.

He said the Association is patiently awaiting the resumption of Parliament to plead to the committee to reduce the cost of treatment to improve access.

Korle Bu hikes dialysis cost

Last year, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's most prominent public hospital justified a 100% increase in the cost of dialysis, blaming high taxes and the removal of government subsidies.

The Korle Bu's Public Relations Officer, Mustapha Salifu, said Korle Bu's decision to increase the cost of the treatment is justified because of the increase in operational expenses.

