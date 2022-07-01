Wontumi FM presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popul a rly known as Delay, has celebrated her 40th birthday once again

a Delay who turned 40 years old on Saturday, June 25, 2022, had a private bash with many prominent Ghanaians in attendance

But on Friday, July 1, 2022, another birthday celebration was held for her at the premises of Wontumi FM with many stars present

Award-winning media personality Delay, known private life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, has had another party to celebrate her birthday.

Delay turned 40 years old on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She celebrated the milestone by sharing beautiful photos online.

Later, the Wontumi FM presenter decided to have a private party with family and friends as well as colleagues and some invited guests.

Delay had a second party at Wontumi FM to celebrate her 40th birthday Photo source: @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

But that party seems not to have been enough as another one has come off at the premises of Wontumi FM at Kokomlemle in Accra. The second birthday party for Delay was held on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Videos from the second 40th birthday party of Delay have popped up online. They show a lot of stars in attendance.

Among the many stars sighted at the party were Shatta Michy, Kwabena Kwabena, K.K. Fosu, AJ Poundz, and many others.

Below are some of the videos:

1. Delay arrives for the party:

2. Chairman Wontumi was also there:

3. Highlife ace Nana Agyemang passed through with a performance:

4. K.K. Fosu also took the mic to deliver a fine performance:

5. Michy arrives in style:

6. Kwabena Kwabena and AJ Poundz also came through:

11 beautiful photos from Delay's star-studded 40th birthday party drop

Just like the party at WOntumi FM, Delay's private birthday bash was graced by many prominent Ghanaians.

Photos shared on Instagram by Delay showed it was a star-studded event with many famous Ghanaians in attendance.

Among the notable faces were Black Stars players Afriyie Acquah and Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Ningo Prampram MP Sam George, broadcaster Randy Abbey, and Yaw Sakyi.

Source: YEN.com.gh