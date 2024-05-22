Don Little, in a hilarious video, teased fellow diminutive actor Small Pin for being short and bragged about being taller than him

The two actors had a funny debate about their stature, with Small Pin also arguing that he was bigger and more muscular than Don Little

The video of the humorous battle was shared by Small Pin on TikTok, sparking humorous reactions from social media users

Ghanaian actors Don Little and Small Pin in a video engaged in a hilarious debate about their stature. The video, shared by Small Pin on TikTok, showed the light-hearted banter between the two diminutive actors, sparking laughter and amusement among netizens.

In the video, Don Little playfully teases Small Pin for being short and bragged about being taller than him. Small Pin retorted with claims of being more muscular than Don Little and even took off his chest to show off his chiselled physique.

The video went viral on TikTok, with social media users finding the humorous battle between the actors highly entertaining. The comments section was filled with funny reactions, with Ghanaians praising the actors for their sense of humor and ability to laugh at themselves.

Don Little and Small Spin spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

gabrieleshun611 said:

in a debate between two short men,what is the value of one them telling the other I'm taller than you

iampremacy commented:

Notyn sweet like short man seeing somebody shorter than him

Ama Bae said:

Real definition of kuro bi ware kuro bi toaso

Future-Kay said:

so don little is teller than Small pin,eii

Kobby Chris General reacted:

Moral lesson: you might be better than someone no matter your situation

Don Little teases Yaw Dabo

In a similar story, Ghanaian actors Yaw Dabo and Don Little linked up in a video, and Little was extremely happy to see Dabo as he hugged and cracked jokes with him.

Don Little made a statement that got folks laughing as he teased Yaw Dabo's diminutive nature.

The two actors won the hearts of social media users as their antics and the bond they shared put a smile on their faces.

