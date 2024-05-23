Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his wife Fella have recently been in the news following groundbreaking revelations about the wife made by his husband

In the latest development, the Ghanaian actress has reportedly been arrested for selling unauthorised body enhancement products

In this publication, YEN.com.gh has highlighted the three major reason for Fella Makafui's arrest

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her husband, Medikal, have recently been the talk of the town after the latter voiced concerns about Fella's behaviour.

In a video, the renowned rapper reiterated that he and the actress were no longer together and that Fella's behaviour had strained their marriage.

Medikal further made some wild allegations against Fella, including claims that she has undergone liposuction to achieve her flat tummy and enviable figure.

The public drama surrounding the couple took another shocking turn when news broke that the actress had been arrested.

According to a statement by ISPYGH 247, the actress was arrested on May 22, 2024. The investigative documentary filmmaking firm highlighted three major reasons for the arrest.

In this listicle, YEN.com.gh will look at these three reasons.

1. False advertising

Per the statement, the actress and influencer engaged in false advertising. According to the renowned investigative firm, Fella falsely advertised products and services, leading consumers to buy them on false premises.

2. Selling unregistered products

Another primary reason for Fella Makafui's arrest is the sale of unregistered products. According to ISPYGH 247, Fella has been distributing and selling goods not approved by the FDA in Ghana.

3. Publishing unapproved adverts by the FDA

The third reason for Fella's arrest was the publication of unapproved advertisements. According to ISPYGH 247, Fella breached the FDA's regulations regarding advertising products, especially those related to health and wellness, by publishing unapproved adverts by the FDA.

Products found during Fella's arrest

According to ISPYGH 247, some products were seized during Fella's arrest at her Mempeasem shop, including:

1. Fertility Tea (Fibroid And Womb Tea)

2. Hips Enlargement Syrup

3. Hip Enlargement Oil

4. Booty Cream

5. Booty Scrub

6. Hip And Big Booty Tea

8. Detox Pearls

9. Male Sexual Vitality Tea

10. Spice Herbal Infection Mixture

11. Yoni Wash Gel

12. Orgasmic Gel

13. Weight Gain Syrup

14. Spice Coded Powder

15. Tiger Herbal Mixture

16. Sweet Drip Honey

Fella confesses to selling unapproved FDA products

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has been arrested for selling unapproved products.

According to the statement announcing her arrest, Fella confessed during questioning that most of the products she sold were not registered by the FDA.

However, the statement stated that she has since been granted bail.

