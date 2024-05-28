A photo of Manchester United Players Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have gone viral after they beat Manchester City 2-1 to secure the FA Cup

Ghanaian YouTuber Code Micky picked the photo and zoomed into it to see Mainoo's toes and shared his thoughts on the poor nature of them

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian YouTuber Code Micky reacted to the viral photo of Ghanaian-English footballer Kobbie Mainoo's disgusting toes that was captured after his team, Manchester United beat Manchester City to win the FA Cup.

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho in photos. Image Credit: @garnacho7 and @kobbie

Source: Instagram

Code Micky talked about Kobbie Mainoo's toes

Code Micky showered unending praise on Kobbie Mainoo for being an exceptional player in the game between Manchester United and Manchester City on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Wembley Stadium.

The game ended in a 2-1 victory for United with Mainoo and Garnacho scoring a goal each for their club, and Ghanaian-Belgian footballer Jérémy Doku scoring a goal for City.

The Ghanaian YouTuber focused on Mainoo's toes in the photo. The photo was taken when he and his best friend and teammate Alejandro Garnacho posed with the FA Cup in the locker room.

Many people zoomed into the photo to catch a glimpse of the Midfielder's legs and many were unhappy with what his toes looked like.

Describing the footballer's poor toes, Code Micky noted that it showed that he was experienced in the football game and would last long.

"The legs have lasted long on this earth and hold a lot of experience. That is why whenever he competes in games, the whites wonder who he is. It is because there are things in his legs. See how his toes have coiled."

Code Micky noted that Mainoo's legs are metallic and are made of hard-dry wood, adding that it is the reason he has shaken the football world with his talent.

Below is a video of the reaction of Code Micky to Kobbie Mainoo's viral photo.

Comments on the video of Code Micky's reaction to Kobbie Mainoo's disgusting toes

Below are the reactions to the controversial video:

__1yungchris said:

It’s normal many ballers don’t have nice toes because of the boots

bra_qweku_dr said:

How did tedua find its way here

25.whitemon said:

This toes nails has really suffer

kays__photographs said:

If u be baller this is common on kojobasia won understand

melhvinlhing said:

Is him bro I saw it on Wembley, when I went to clean their dressing room

prynx_miracles said:

High try wood paaaaa

n_akor1 said:

Osi nsuo nyiaa atwe ko gyina n3 tedua

abrafi_adwoa said:

Can't stop laughing

aidoo.jr said:

Hard dry wood

The second slide is the picture of Kobbie Mainoo that went viral.

"He's brilliant": Bellingham praised Kobbie Mainoo after first England match

YEN.com.gh reported that Jude Bellingham praised his teammate Kobbie Mainoo after his first game for England against Belgium.

Mainoo won the Man Of The Match award in his first game for the national team, and Bellingham believes he has a bright future.

The 18-year-old has received a lot of praise for his brilliant showing for Manchester United and now England.

Source: YEN.com.gh