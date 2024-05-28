Twene Jonas: Old Video Of Ghanaian Social Media Sensation Acting Kumawood Movie Goes Viral
- A scene of Twene Jonas in an old Kumawood movie has surfaced on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing their surprise
- Many Ghanaians know little about the past of Twene Jonas, who is a vocal and controversial social commentator currently residing in the US
- The old video sparked reactions from social media users who did not know that Jonas had previously connected to the Ghanaian movie industry
Outspoken Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has sparked reactions on social media after an old video clip of him in a Kumawood film surfaced. The scene, which is from a lesser-known Kumawood movie, shows Jonas in his heydays, acting his heart out on set.
Twene Jonas who is now known for his fiery and often controversial takes on social issues, particularly those affecting Ghana, has become popular through his videos that critique the status quo.
The video surprised many Ghanaians who did not know that Jonas had ties to the Ghanaian movie industry. Some folks expressed their astonishment as they highlighted how quickly a person's life could change for the better.
Twene Jonas sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
h33 bro w'abr3 p3n the background tells all the stories I get hope now
Nhyiraba Official reacted:
indeed sika yɛ blood tonic ampa
Nana Kwame Opk wrote:
When he was in the afuom those times
Elon Musk Ⓜ️ said:
He started belling since he was in Ghana
Dollar-Maley reacted:
so jonas once dey for kumarhood
ser5151458144255 said:
Aboa,wahy3 long sleeves asana abob) nsa , tell them the reality
Pappy_4k reacted:
man was a nuisance before he even traveled
Throwback photo of Jonas
In a related story, Twene Jonas has found himself at the centre of ridicule after a throwback photo of him working as a cameraman for DJ Switch surfaces.
In the photo, Jonas could be seen holding a camera as he recorded a young DJ Switch.
The controversial social commentator, who now lives in the US and is known for his braggart nature, left many surprised after the photo surfaced.
Source: YEN.com.gh