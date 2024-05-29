A video of Ghanaian boxer, Freezy MacBones displaying his culinary skills has popped up on social media

The young boxer in the video whet the appetite of many after he stormed his kitchen to make a local meal

Netizens who thronged the comment section praised him for his exceptional cooking skills displayed in the video

Renowned Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones has displayed his other hobby aside from boxing.

In a video making rounds on social media, the talented Ghanaian boxer proved he was a great chef.

He stormed his kitchen and made a sumptuous meal of cocoyam with mushroom stew.

Freezy MacBones exhibit unique cooking skills

The Ghanaian boxer exhibited great skill in preparing the meal. He meticulously washed the cocoyams, peeled them, and set them to boil.

After that, he scrapped the outer layer of the mushrooms, washed them, and set them to boil. Later, he added the mushrooms to the tomato sauce he had already prepared and served himself a plate.

Netizens react to video of Freezy MacBones cooking

The video has captivated many who took to the comment section to laud him.

@Mannerz wrote:

"We called it Akaw."

@FRANSOA GH wrote:

"This is better than indomie."

@Mseven wrote:

"Delay is lucky to have you."

@A.B.C. wrote:

"Please boss , are you a vegetarian?"

@user52624995377881 wrote:

"Massa I tell you you dey chop proper food paaa."

@user5810241681555 wrote:

"Akaw doesn't go with Stew ooo bro it go with hot pepper+red oil p3."

@ntakedinehayford wrote:

"Kooo oooo I mix this food paaaooo."

Freezy Macbones: Ghanaian boxer gets emotional as he visits Ernest Ofori Sarpong

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones was left in disbelief after he visited Ghanaian businessman Ernest Ofori Sarpong at his home.

The video seen on @sir.smith's TikTok page, shows Freezy Macbones being granted access to the Ghanaian millionaire's garage. As if he were going to make a purchase, Freezy Macbones walks majestically as he admires the expensive luxury cars in Ernest Ofori Sarpong's garage.

Taken aback by the cars lined up, Freezy Macbones, who smiled broadly, said, "If this does not motivate you, then I don't know what else will."

