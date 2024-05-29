Lil Win's accident, which led to the death of a three-year-old boy, has become a big topic of discussion

An eyewitness in a WhatsApp audio narrated how the actor's overspeeding led to the unfortunate turn of events

According to him, Lil Win tried to overtake a vehicle in front of him and collided with an oncoming vehicle in the other lane

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win's recent car accident, has become a topic of discussion on social media. An eyewitness has given an account of the incident. The incident, which tragically resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy named Emmanuel Richard Ampomah, occurred on May 25, 2024.

The eyewitness account, circulated via a WhatsApp audio message, has provided a description of the events leading up to the collision.

According to the witness, Lil Win was overtaking another vehicle at a high speed, which led to a head-on collision with an oncoming car in the opposite lane. The eyewitness expressed that the actor's speed was so extreme that it brought a sense of fear in him.

The accident took place in Kumasi, in front of the Grace Baptist Church at Amakom. Reports suggest that Lil Win, along with two others, were in his sedan Benz when the collision occurred.

The conditions of the road, coupled with the actor's alleged speeding, are believed to have contributed to the inability to brake in time, resulting in the fatal outcome.

Eyewitness account gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nnnn90989244 said:

There is a reason u dont overtake where there are branch roads or junctions bcus anyone ahead of u can turn anytime

david2019prince commented:

This is very sad! That his reckless driving has ended someone's life!!

1nepiece reacted:

This is what I was wondering cos I saw a video of when lilwin took off and the speed was abnormal

Lil Win's publicist's account of events

In a related story, Lil Win's publicist came out to defend the actor after an accident he was involved in killed a three-year-old boy.

The tragic car accident happened on May 25, 2024, just hours before the premiere of his movie in Kumasi.

The actor reportedly attempted an overtaking and smashed into an oncoming vehicle, but according to Lil Win's publicist, the actor was not at fault.

