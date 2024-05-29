Afia Schwarzenegger is demanding for the police to arrest actor Lil Win after a motor accident he was involved in led to the death of a little boy

Three-year-old Emmanuel Richard Ampomah lost his life after the actor, who was reportedly overspeeding while attempting an overtaking, collided with a vehicle

Afia Schwarzenegger has argued that Lil Win's status is the only thing from being behind bars, stating that a regular person would have been detained

Ghanaian socialite and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has called for the arrest of actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, following a motor accident that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy, Emmanuel Richard Ampomah. The accident, which involved Lil Win's vehicle, occurred under circumstances that have led to public scrutiny.

Afia Schwarzenegger has publicly criticized the handling of the situation, suggesting that Lil Win's celebrity status is shielding him from the consequences of his actions. She claims that if an ordinary citizen had been involved in such an incident, they would have faced immediate imprisonment. The controversial socialite was of the belief that no individual, regardless of their public standing, was above the law.

The accident in question took place when Lil Win was reportedly attempting to overtake another vehicle and collided with an oncoming car on Saturday, May 25, 2024, the day of his movie premiere.

Afia Schwarzenegger sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

_nana.ama.g said:

I don’t tend to ever listen to anything this woman has to say but she is actually speaking sense here!!!

toosweet06 wrote:

When funny face was involved in an accident he was arrested and waited prosecution… But Lil Wayne actually k*lef a baby

its__ishmael reacted:

I don’t usually side with her, but all that she said is right had it been a different person , he would have been locked behind bars.

Lil Win's publicist speaks on the incident

In a related story, Lil Win's publicist came out to defend the actor after an accident he was involved in killed a three-year-old boy.

The tragic car accident happened on May 25, 2024, just hours before the premiere of his movie in Kumasi.

The actor reportedly attempted an overtaking and smashed into an oncoming vehicle, but according to Lil Win's publicist, the actor was not at fault.

