Ay Poyoo, in a video, danced with a slim, thick Nigerian girl while promoting his latest song I Move

The musician who moved from Ghana to Nigeria to find greener pastures music-wise enjoyed himself as he danced with the well-endowed lady

He shared the video on Facebook, and many of his followers could not get over the lady's beauty and assets, while others were impressed by the music

Ghanaian music sensation Ay Poyoo has sparked reactions online after making a dance video for his song I Move. The musician, who recently relocated to Nigeria in pursuit of bigger opportunities, could be seen enjoying the dance with a slim-thick Nigerian lady.

The video, which was shared on Facebook, had many folks drooling as they admired the lady's shape and beautiful features. The lady’s beauty mesmerized many netizens, who expressed their admiration in the comments section.

Aside from the lady's beauty, Ay Poyoo's music also captured the attention of netizens, who pointed out a significant improvement in his sound and artistry since moving from Ghana, praising him for improving his craft. Watch Video Here

Ay Poyoo and cute lady spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sunny Accurate said:

So This guy can sing good music like this ever since he game to Naija his music change good luck

Maxwell Mawuenyegah Ayivi reacted:

But this guy is giving us better sounds now ooo.This song is very nice.

Torku Confidence said:

Bro is too early for these small nyash oooo hmmmm

Chidimma Ugwu said:

Dem don carry one achawo give you make you for use hold body.

Engr Abraham Agbo said:

Enjoy urself but be careful of that gender behind ur back,,

Veno Abel said:

Nigeria have truly rebranded Ay Poyoo both in music and fashion sense. Well-done. Still wondering why I haven't seen this song on Hip TV

Ay Poyoo performs his song

In another story, Comic rapper AY Poyoo dropped a new song months after leaving his record label, Aborga Records.

A video of him performing his new song I Move has caught the attention of many people as they applaud the sweet tune.

Many people in the comment section talked about an improvement in his music.

