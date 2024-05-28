Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail, who were part of the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent, unfortunately, did not make it to the semifinal list of the first live show of the competition

The two dancers went viral and captivated the attention of many with their electrifying dance moves to Fuse ODG's Antenna in their successful auditions

The full video of the talents who made it to the semifinal list of Live Show 1 has been released, and the two dancers were unfortunately not part

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail Dromo allegedly did not make it through to the semi-final stage of the 2024 editions of Britain's Got Talent (BGT).

Afronita and Abigail failed to qualify for the BGT semifinal

The two Ghanaian dancers stole the hearts and attention of many Ghanaians and other fans of the show worldwide with their exceptional dance moves at the auditions.

For their auditions, the two talented Ghanaian dancers danced to UK-based Ghanaian rapper Fuse ODG's 2014 hit song Antenna.

Their performance was outstanding, and the judges—Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Bruno Tonioli—gave them four yeses.

On May 19, 2024, Afronita and Abigail shared pictures of them flying back to the UK to continue filming the show after passing the auditions.

However, a video shared on BGT's Instagram page showed that the dancers did not make it to the semifinal list of the first live show. The full video was also shared on BGT's YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, people are concerned if the dancers will make it to the semifinal stage of the competition since the other live shows of the semifinal have not been released yet.

Below is a video of the full list of talents who successfully reached the semi-finals of the talent competition for the first live show.

Below is the full video of the performance of talents who made it in the first live show to the semifinals of the 2024 edition of BGT.

