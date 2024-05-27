UK-based Ghanaian rapper Fuse ODG was elated to meet Ghanaian female dancers Afronita and Abigail Dromo

Photos of them posing beautifully in pictures have captivated the attention of many

Meanwhile, Abigail and Afronita are currently in the UK for the continuation of the talent show after being successful with the auditions

UK-based Ghanaian rapper Fuse ODG met Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail Dromo, participants in the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent in the UK.

Fuse ODG, Afronita and Abigail in photos from left to right. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Fuse ODG met Afronita and Abigail in the UK

Fuse ODG met Abigail Dromo and Afronita in the UK after the two female dancers used his all-time hit song Antenna for their BGT auditions.

In the photos Afronita shared on her Instagram page, they posed beautifully in the backyard of Fuse ODG's residence.

In the caption, the CEO of Afro Star Kids Academy was overjoyed about meeting the Antenna hitmaker and referred to him as a legend. Below is the caption she wrote:

Ra ra ra!!!!❤️Big blessing meeting the legend @fuseodg !!

Meanwhile, after passing the auditions, Afronita and Abigail flew back to the UK from Ghana to continue the talent show.

Below are photos of Fuse ODG meeting BGT stars Afronita and Abigal.

Reactions as Fuse ODG met Afronita and Abigail

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians:

officialldelta said:

STARS DOINGS!❤️

musliyatu said:

Wowww....so lovely

maame_efua_baah_ said:

WHEN STARS MEET ❤️❤️❤️❤️

kebbeh_beeating said:

Afronita is so calm I love this for her really❤

cr.ystal466 said:

When superstars meet each other ❤️

zenita_bae said:

When superstars meet ❤️

jonathanwilberforce said:

Fuse we miss you please bring back the Azonto vibe TINA

