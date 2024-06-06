Fella Makafui has spoken about the expensive properties she currently owns as a businesswoman

The actress, in an interview, said that she owns a real estate company, a movie production company and other assets

Her revelation has gathered some mixed reactions from social media users

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, has opened up about the numerous properties she owns as a businesswoman.

Fella Makafui lists the expensive properties she owns

Speaking in an interview with Rashad on GhPage's "Rash Hour" show, Fella Makafui revealed that she owns a real estate company called Fella homes in addition to her Fella Makafui movie production company.

According to the actress, her real estate company currently pitches houses to prospective buyers in return for a commission but they are now working on buying houses and lands to directly sell to people.

She said,

"I used to pitch houses to friends who were interested in buying in return for my commission. We are working on getting houses for Fella homes soon"

Fella Makafui also added that she owns other private properties she would not disclose but she is currently focused on her movie production company.

She stated,

"I have few private properties as well but right now, I just really want to focus on the production house because I made a promise that if I start this production house this year, then nothing is going to stop me. So every other thing is on hold. I just want to focus on movie production"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Fella Makafui's revelation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Fella Makafui revealing the properties she owns.

Nii Quaye Cubana commented:

"Precious Fella Makafui is a very talented and beautiful woman. She deserves everything in this life cuz she works very hard for her money."

Benghazi Official commented:

"Why do some of you like bragging like that."

Bra Astonia commented:

"Mode3 mony3 saa wati, dabiaa 3na i have this and i have that later you guys will come and be begging for help from us. We are patiently waiting for you wati."

Richard Senyo Gadasu commented:

"She talks well. "

Akwasi Boakye commented:

"They will never tell u the men that sponsored them 5 along the way."

Ruth Lovinda Adjei commented:

"Let us think wai."

Kojo Snypa commented:

"Woboa madam....naaa your ex boyfriend weh come take the wines from the shop."

Fella Makafui recounts love for former husband, says she'll never delete tattoo of him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui recounted her marital issues with her estranged husband, Medikal.

The actress explained the meaning behind her 6 tattoos, which include Medikal's first name, Samuel, and Island, their first child together.

Fella Makafui also established that she would never erase the tattoo of Medikal's name on her arm.

