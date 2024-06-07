Salma Mumin Speaks About Getting Married: "Terms And Conditions Apply"
- A video of Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin talking about marriage has gone viral on social media
- The pretty Ghanaian actress, in an interview, outlined her terms and conditions for a man who wants her hand in marriage
- Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment section to share their views on her statement
Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has sparked a conversation online after discussing her views on marriage in a radio interview.
In the interview with Nana Wiser of Angel FM, the acclaimed actress laid out specific terms and conditions that any prospective suitor must meet.
During the interaction, Salma Mumin emphasised that love would be the basis for her to marry any man, however, money also counts.
"The person must love me, then I can love him back," she said.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Initially reluctant to speak on the subject, the actress later indicated that other conditions, such as showing her affection, should also be met.
Salma Mumin, who was with her colleague actress Fella Makafui, initially hesitated to discuss the topic.
However, she eventually opened up, explaining that she would consider marriage only if the terms and conditions were favourable for her.
Netizens react to video of Salma Mumin speaking about marriage
Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comment, with many focusing on Fella Makafui’s demeanour on the show after Salma’s response.
@Luckiest_JJ’s real wrote:
"Fella is saying in her mind you don’t no."
@Sayak wrote:
"Someone will come to promote their project and they will out of topic n be asking of their personal life and leave the project."
@LouLou wrote:
"I like the way Fella is minding her business."
@naatsotsoo8 wrote:
"Fella makes me laugh."
@daakyehene_oti_akenten wrote:
"Fella just made my day."
Salma Mumin: Actress shares how she finances her lavish lifestyle: “I’m not attracted to broke men”
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that actress/entrepreneur Umu Salma Mumin has candidly opened up about financing her opulent celebrity lifestyle.
In an interview on The Delay Show, the actress disclosed that she is lucky with financially secure men.
The video, in which she notes that she finances her lavish lifestyle through her clothing and food businesses, has erupted in online controversy.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh