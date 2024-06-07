A video of Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin talking about marriage has gone viral on social media

The pretty Ghanaian actress, in an interview, outlined her terms and conditions for a man who wants her hand in marriage

Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment section to share their views on her statement

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has sparked a conversation online after discussing her views on marriage in a radio interview.

In the interview with Nana Wiser of Angel FM, the acclaimed actress laid out specific terms and conditions that any prospective suitor must meet.

During the interaction, Salma Mumin emphasised that love would be the basis for her to marry any man, however, money also counts.

"The person must love me, then I can love him back," she said.

Initially reluctant to speak on the subject, the actress later indicated that other conditions, such as showing her affection, should also be met.

Salma Mumin, who was with her colleague actress Fella Makafui, initially hesitated to discuss the topic.

However, she eventually opened up, explaining that she would consider marriage only if the terms and conditions were favourable for her.

Netizens react to video of Salma Mumin speaking about marriage

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comment, with many focusing on Fella Makafui’s demeanour on the show after Salma’s response.

@Luckiest_JJ’s real wrote:

"Fella is saying in her mind you don’t no."

@Sayak wrote:

"Someone will come to promote their project and they will out of topic n be asking of their personal life and leave the project."

@LouLou wrote:

"I like the way Fella is minding her business."

@naatsotsoo8 wrote:

"Fella makes me laugh."

@daakyehene_oti_akenten wrote:

"Fella just made my day."

