Actress Fella Makafui has opened up about the meaning behind the six tattoos on her body

The actress established that she has the name of her estranged husband, Samuel, tattooed on her body

While her husband has rubbed off Fella's name from his arm, the actress plans to keep it forever

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has begun promotions for her upcoming movie premiere in Kumasi.

The actress embarked on a social media break after Medikal's allegations of her selling unapproved products surfaced online.

In a recent interview, Fella Makafui recounted his saga with her estranged husband Medikal.

Fella Makafui and Medikal Photo source: Instagram/FellaMakafui, Instagram/Medikal

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui opens up about her tattoos

According to Fella Makafui, she has about six tattoos on her arm.

The actress explained the meaning behind her tattoos, which include Medikal's first name, Samuel, and Island, their first child together.

The actress established that she would never erase the tattoo of Medikal's name on her arm.

It's going to be there forever. I have so much respect for Medikal. We have a lot of amazing moments together. We have brought out a beautiful product, Island. Why should I take it off, Fella Makaui said in her recent interview.

Unlike Fella Makafui, Medikal yanked off a tattoo of Fella on his arm after details of their separation emerged.

Netizens react to Fella Makafui's decision to keep Medikal's name

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Fella Makafui's decision to keep Medikal's tattoo forever.

user5324279836152 noted:

Get back together guys. Fela have riches in her that favors the man she loves. not all women in Gh have that star very rare.

KEEN SAM PODCAST said:

Breakups shouldn’t only be jugded based on bad times, the good time should also cover certain hard lucks

Faluk wrote:

you can see now she want to go back to mdk

Michaelina Biney commented:

bt fella when u talk is like u are an angel hmmmm I dnt believe her

djironkay added:

fella you've earned my respect

Fella Makafui jams to Medikal's song on TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui had surprised her fans by jamming to one of her estranged husband Medikal's hit songs during an interview with Berla Mundi on the Day Show.

The talented dancer showed off impeccable dance moves while rocking designer high heels.

Source: YEN.com.gh