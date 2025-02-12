Asem was spotted at a restaurant drinking beer, having a meal and enjoying himself in a recent video

The rapper has been missing from the Ghanaian music scene for a while now after previously moving abroad

Asem looked visibly different from his heydays, having lost weight, sparking many reactions from netizens

Popular Ghanaian rapper Asem has resurfaced in a new video, sparking reactions from fans who have not seen him in years.

Rapper Asem sits at a bar drinking beer abroad in a trending social media video. Photo source: asemworld

Source: Instagram

The video, which was shared on his social media page, showed the rapper at a bar or restaurant, enjoying a meal and sipping beer with a broad smile on his face.

Once a dominant figure in the Ghanaian music industry, Asem has been largely absent from the local scene since relocating abroad.

The rapper, who once took on the entire Tema by beefing with rap giants like Sarkodie, Stay Jay, Dr Cryme and others, looked noticeably different from his prime years. He appeared leaner compared to his once-heavy physique.

Aside from the viral video, other clips of Asem have emerged, showing him actively engaging in online radio sessions. He frequently shares videos of himself providing commentary for an online radio show he calls Asem Sports.

Asem became a household name in the late 2000s as a member of Lynx Entertainment, one of Ghana's most prominent record labels where he shared the spotlight with artists like Eazzy and Zigi.

His debut single Give Me Blow, along with its remix, became something of a national anthem. He followed up with a string of successful songs, including No More Kpayor, which targeted Tema rappers he had beef with at the time.

He also dropped Fylla and School Dey Bee, which were also successes. After leaving Lynx Entertainment, Asem pursued a solo career, enjoying moderate success before gradually fading from the mainstream.

There have even been rumours of a Lynx Curse which suggests that artists that leave the label do not flourish. This was recently addressed by label boss Richie Mensah, who claimed this was not real.

Asem's move abroad further distanced him from the Ghanaian music scene. However, in 2020, he made an unexpected return, engaging in a lyrical feud with Sarkodie, his longtime rival. He released a slew of diss songs which were ignored by his nemesis.

Ghanaian rapper Asem looks lean in a new video, years after he relocated abroad. Photo source: asemworld

Source: Instagram

