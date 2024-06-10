Global site navigation

Van Vicker's 2nd Daughter Jian Graduates High School, Heading To US University To Study Architecture
by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah 2 min read
  • Celebrated actor Joseph Van Vicker's second daughter, Ji-an Vanna, has graduated from high school
  • The proud father shared the news of his daughter's graduation in a post on social media, showing them posing together
  • Van Vicker's post triggered massive congratulations from the actor's admirers and other followers

Star actor Joseph Van Vicker celebrated his second daughter, Ji-an Vanna Vicker, as she completed her second-cycle education.

Jian recently graduated high school, bagging her certificate. Proud of his daughter's achievement, Van Vicker took to his Instagram page to share images of his daughter's ceremony.

The photos showed Jian in her black academic gown with a kente sash around her neck. In one photo, she posed alone, holding a balloon with 'Congratulation' inscribed on it. The next photo showed the father and his daughter posing together.

Van Vicker's 2nd daughter graduates high school
Van Vicker's second daughter is heading to the US for further studies Photo source: @iam_vanvicker
Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, the actor shared his pride in his daughter's achievements while observing her next school will be proud of her.

"Congrats to @jianvanna_ high school is now behind you . Next stage in your life is college and Roger Williams will be proud to have you. You have made me an exultant dad. Love you and more success. You put in the work hence you deserve it.

See the photos below:

Van Vicker's daughter to study Architecture at Roger Williams

Later checks by YEN.com.gh indicate that Ji-an Vanna Vicker would be heading to the United States to continue her education.

She will attend Roger Williams University, a private university in Rhode Island, where she will study Architecture.

Massive congratulations pour in for Van Vicker's 2nd daughter

The post got many of Van Vicker's followers joining him in congratulating his daughter.

afiasafosoronko said:

Congrats to your Beautiful Baby Girl

marthaankomah said:

Awwwww this is so beautiful Van we are proud of you for being a great super dad

douglas.nickeisha said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ super spectacular, excellent making your daddy proud by holding your head high stay focused and come out on top to be successful, congratulations hard work pays off, continue to put God and Jesus Christ first in everything you do, and all will be well⭐⭐⭐⭐clap yourself for making daddy a proud father

jenina.kay said:

Congratulationsto your pretty daughter

Van Vicker's 1st daughter is studying Law in the UK

Similarly, Ji-an's elder sister, J'dyl Vanette, graduated from Tema International School a few years ago and went on to study in the UK.

The now 20-year-old got admitted to the University of Leicester to study Law.

Source: YEN.com.gh

