Celebrated Ghanaian musician KiDi could not hide his joy after the football club he supports, Arsenal, progressed to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League

A video of the accurate prediction of a 2-1 loss against Real Madrid, which he made hours before kick-off, has taken over social media

Many people called him a prophet as they urged him to constantly and openly share predictions of football matches

Ghanaian singer-songwriter KiDi was overjoyed after correctly predicting the scoreline for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabéu.

KiDi's correct UCL prediction

Before the much-anticipated second leg, the Touch It hitmaker confidently shared his prediction during an exclusive interview with Sporty FM, hinting at an Arsenal triumph both home and away.

In the video, KiDi confidently predicted the scores to be 2-1 in favour of his favourite club, Arsenal, as they played against Real Madrid at their stadium in Spain, the Santiago Bernabéu, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

"Predictions Madrid versus Arsenal inside Santiago Bernabeu, I go for 2-1 Arsenal," KiDi said in the video.

And when the final whistle confirmed the Gunners' result against the Spanish giants, KiDi took to social media to share his excitement and gratitude.

The singer could not hold back his joy, as he quoted the video posted by Sport TV and wrote:

“GOD IS GOOD ! I SAID IT !!! HOME AND AWAY !!!! COYG 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

KiDi, known for his love for Arsenal, was clad in Arsenal paraphernalia. He wore a branded Arsenal scarf around his neck while looking dapper and classy in his casual wear.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have advanced into the UEFA Champions League, as they meet the French side, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. (PSG) in the semifinals.

Reactions to KiDi's correct prediction

KiDi's tweet instantly caught the attention of fans and football lovers, who flooded his mentions with congratulatory replies, Arsenal banter, and calls for him to make more bold football predictions.

Supporters from Ghana and beyond joined KiDi in the online celebrations, with some even jokingly suggesting that he was a prophet and had great football insights.

Below are the reactions of social media users to KiDi's accurate predictions:

@ireknot_giggs said:

"Prophet."

@profdublyn_zee said:

"YES WE ARE THE GUNNERS!!!!!!"

@J_Mayborn said:

"You know ladies inside 😂, sanso know dressing, sanso know ball 🔥🔥… I Stan a King ❤️🐐."

@afcgoooner said:

"Red Kas3 apicki 😂😂😂😂😂."

@eyiramcomedy said:

"You be my guy 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Yaw Dabo heartbroken as Real Madrid Exit UCL

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and football academy owner Yaw Dabo was visibly emotional and could not hold back his tears after his beloved Real Madrid suffered elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

In a video posted on April 16, 2025, the Kumawood star passionately shared his heartbreak over the result, explaining the deep-rooted rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and why, despite Arsenal’s victory, he believed the English side would not go all the way to lift the trophy.

Dabo’s reaction quickly became a talking point online, as the video circulated across social media platforms.

Many football lovers joined the conversation, sharing their thoughts on the match and offering both sympathy and banter over his emotional response.

