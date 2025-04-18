Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Arsenal's William Saliba Told What To Do To Earn Big Real Madrid Move
Football

Arsenal's William Saliba Told What To Do To Earn Big Real Madrid Move

by  Gariba Raubil 3 min read
  • Julio Baptista urges French defender William Saliba to win a trophy with Arsenal before considering a move to Real Madrid
  • Saliba has become one of the best in the world and played a key role in Arsenal’s 5-1 UCL aggregate win over Madrid
  • Despite his growing reputation, Baptista believes Saliba should focus on becoming a champion with Arsenal

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Julio Baptista has shared his thoughts on William Saliba's potential move to the Spanish giants, urging the French defender to focus on winning silverware with Arsenal before considering a switch to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The teammate of Thomas Partrey is the subject of widespread transfer speculations, with the Spanish giants said to be interested in bringing the highly-rated Premier League defender to Santiago Bernebeu next season.

Arsena players Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel, Thomas Partey, and William Saliba celebrate after the PSV 1 Arsenal UEFA Champions League match on March 4, 2025 in Eindhoven Netherlands
Arsena players Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel, Thomas Partey, and William Saliba celebrate after the PSV 1 Arsenal UEFA CL match on March 4, 2025. Image credit: Geert van Erven/Soccrates
Source: Getty Images

William Saliba on the rise

The former OGC Nice defender has emerged as one of the most promising central defenders in Europe, playing a pivotal role in Arsenal’s defensive resurgence under Mikel Arteta.

The 24-year-old has formed a rock-solid partnership with Brazilian Gabriel Magalhães, helping Arsenal mount consistent title challenges domestically and in Europe.

William Saliba and Thomas Partey of Arsenal during a training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre on March 28, 2025 in London Colney, England
William Saliba and Thomas Partey of Arsenal during a training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre on March 28, 2025 in London Colney, England. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC
Source: Getty Images

These rumours gained more traction after Arsenal’s emphatic 5-1 aggregate victory over Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The Bondy-born center-back stood out with commanding displays in both legs against the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners, with Carlo Ancelotti tipping Arsenal to win this season's competition.

Baptista on Saliba's Consistency

Speaking to FootItalia.com, Baptista was asked whether he believed Saliba could eventually wear the famous white shirt of Real Madrid.

The Brazilian was full of praise for the young centre-back but cautioned that reaching the standards expected at Los Blancos requires more than just flashes of brilliance.

“A lot has changed for players now. Before you get to a huge club like Real Madrid, you need to show more. It's not like five, ten games to show what you can do. You need to be one of the best players in the world season after season to earn the respect and the interest of a club like Real Madrid,” Baptista stated.

The ex-Brazil international also acknowledged Saliba’s quality, saying:

“There is no doubt that he is one of the world’s best CBs. He’s been a big part of Arsenal’s improvement over the years and has formed a formidable partnership alongside Gabriel.”

Trophies First, Transfer Later

While Baptista admitted the potential of seeing Saliba in Madrid’s colours, he stressed that the defender’s priority should be on achieving success with his current club.

“I would like to see him lift a trophy with Arsenal before he leaves,” Baptista said. “If Saliba can keep showing that he has incredible quality, maybe we’ll see Real Madrid coming for him in the future, but he should only be thinking about winning trophies and becoming a champion with Arsenal at the moment.”

Courtois Unhappy with Real Madrid's Tactics vs Arsenal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thibaut Courtois' heatrbroken reaction to Real Madrid's back-to-back UEFA Champions League quarter-finals defeats to Arsenal, with the ex-Chelsea goalkeeper questioning his team's strategy.

The Belgian custodian, who conceded five goals against the Gunners over the legs, including two Declan Rice free-kicks, bemoaned Madrid's long ball approach as Arsenal dominated Los Blancos in almost all aspects of the clash.

