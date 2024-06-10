Achipalago, in a video, flaunted his American passport and bragged that it was his biggest achievement

The US-based Ghanaian influencer's video comes amidst the heated debate regarding the value of a Dutch passport versus a PhD from Ghana

Achipalago mentioned that receiving his US passport was a dream come true and sparked reactions on social media

US-based Ghanaian influencer Achipalago proudly displayed his American passport, declaring it his greatest achievement.

Ghanaian influencer Achipalago. Photo Source: Archipalago

Source: Twitter

This comes at a time when the value of a Dutch passport is being compared to a PhD from Ghana in a heated debate on social media. This debate was triggered by Holland-based Ghanaian influencer Kofi Gabs.

In the video, Achipalago can be seen holding up his American passport, visibly elated and laughing heartily. He expressed that receiving his US passport was the fulfilment of a long-held dream. Achipalago's video sparked reactions from Ghanaians, with some congratulating him and others chastising him. Some argued that receiving an American passport was not an achievement.

Achipalago sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

fr3medaakyehene said:

I will choose American passport over John Mahama and a Dutch passport over Dr. Bawumia

armahken wrote:

Palago would have shown everybody the bio data page if the passport belonged to him.. He go take ein Neighbour’s passport dey come do tap in…

Cyphaaa said:

your mates dey brag about companies and wealth you dey brag about passport. Wo y3 me papa aa nka me su o herrhhh

asanka_love commented:

Ppl go go ask friends to give their passport to come and flex on the netwhy didn’t u show us the picture in the passport if it’s yours

Kofi Gabs flaunts house

In another story, Kofi Gabs, a Holland-based Ghanaian social media influencer, in a video, showed photos of a beautiful house he built in Ghana.

He said he left these properties back home to find greener pastures abroad, buttressing his point that a Dutch passport was better than a PHD in Ghana.

The social media sensation has been trending for his controversial opinion that a Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from a Ghanaian institution.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh