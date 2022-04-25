President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, and GIHOC Distilleries boss Kofi Jumah's son Kwabena Jumah have held their wedding

The ceremony happened at Peduase, near Aburi in the Eastern Region, on Saturday April 22, 2022

More photos from the plush wedding of Edwina and Kwabena including images from their traditional marriage have popped up

Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, one of the daughters of President Nana Akufo-Addo, has married Kwabena Jumah in a colourful wedding ceremony.

Edwina's wedding with Kwabena, the son of GIHOC Distilleries CEO Maxwell Kofi Jumah, came off on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Peduase near Aburi in the Eastern Region.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the wedding was a big occasion with many dignitaries in attendance. Among them was Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote who came with an entourage.

President Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina, got married to Kofi Jumah's son, Kwabena Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Following the exclusive photos, more images from the wedding have emerged on social media. YEN.com.gh sighted the latest photos on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa.

The photos show more scenes from the white wedding while also showing the couple and their parents in beautiful kente at the traditional wedding.

See the photos below:

Edwina Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah wedding

The couple's wedding dominated headlines even before the day. This was after information emerged online that a strict security arrangement had been put in place for the ceremony.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, guests for the wedding were reportedly asked to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to get their invitation. They were also made to agree to a strict no-photo policy.

Party before Edwina and Kwabena's wedding

The wedding which was held at Peduase near Aburi in the Eastern region was preceded by a bachelorette party at the Jubilee House for Edwina.

In a video from the party, Edwina and Kwabena are seen in front of a packed crowd and addressing them. President Akufo-Addo is spotted sitting comfortably to the left of the couple.

Edwina Akufo-Addo's knocking ceremony

Edwina and Kwabena's wedding happened exactly six months after the groom and his family performed the knocking ceremony.

Photos and videos of the knocking ceremony were mistaken for a wedding but Saturday's ceremony has set the records straight.

Source: YEN.com.gh