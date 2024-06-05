Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian man based abroad, is trending after he claimed that his Dutch passport was more valuable than a PhD from a Ghanaian university

His comments attracted a wave of criticism from Ghanaians on social media, with very few agreeing with him

Mr Happiness, aka Kofi Gabs, however, says he is unperturbed by the criticism

A Ghanaian man based in the Netherlands, Mr Happiness, aka Kofi Gabs, caused a stir on social media after outlandishly comparing a Dutch passport and a PhD from a university in Ghana.

A few days ago, Mr Happiness claimed that his Dutch passport was more valuable than a PhD acquired from any university in Ghana.

Mr Happiness, aka Kofi Gabs, the Ghanaian man based in the Netherlands. Photo credit: @kofigabs/X

Source: Twitter

These assertions angered many Ghanaians on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), where he made the statement.

Many X users who chanced on his video scolded him for holding a view they consider disrespectful to Ghanaian academia.

Despite the widespread criticism, Mr Happiness, seemed unperturbed as he has released several videos of himself reiterating his view on the superiority of the Dutch passport over a PhD from a Ghanaian university.

In one of those videos sighted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, Mr Happiness, who only recently became a Dutch citizen, said he would never renege on his claims. He advised people to stop wasting their time on his life, or else they will get high blood pressure.

"If you don't stop worrying about me, you will get BP. My passport is more powerful than PhD from Legon, Knust, UCC and UDC," he said.

Below is the video:

Netizens support his claims

Some netizens who came across the video, which was shared on TikTok by @wanderlust_adventures001, seemed to agree with his assertions.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

@THE CROSS said:

"No tech students hv been able to manufacture touch light, wat do they go to study there."

@Ofosu Yaw Bebold replied:

"I can't stop laughing."

@HIGHEST also said:

"people don't know that the colour of the cover of the passport determines how powerful that passport is. that Dutch passport is no joke."

@Ken_Sparta commented:

"This agenda will encourage our leaders to do better.."

Ghanaian man rejoices as he gains Netherlands citizenship

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a photo of a Ghanaian man celebrating after obtaining Dutch citizenship popped up on social media.

In an X post, the man beamed with smiles as he shared the great news with the world.

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions; some were delighted over the news while others were not.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh