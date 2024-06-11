Afronita Takes Off Braids, Switches Back To Afro Hairstyle, Flaunts It In Video
- Afronita has switched from braids back to her trademark afro hairdo and looked extra nice in the hairstyle
- In a video she posted on her Snapchat, the dancer flaunted the afro hairdo and added a caption indicating she was going back to her old style
- The dancer is still in London after her Britain's Got Talent exploits with dance partner Abigail, placing third in the competition
Popular Ghanaian dancer Afronita has decided to return to her iconic afro hairdo. The dancer showed off her new look in a video posted on her Snapchat account.
The video showed Afronita flaunting her afro hairdo, a style that has been synonymous with her identity in the past. The caption accompanying the video indicated a return to her old style. She wrote: "Going back to the basics." In the video, she had a bright smile on her face, sunkissed in the streets of London.
Afronita loves to switch up her hairstyles a lot, but the afro hairstyle has become a fan favourite and, as her name indicates, a big part of her identity.
Afronita is enjoying herself in London after her successful stint on Britain’s Got Talent. Alongside her dance partner Abigail, Afronita secured a commendable third place in the competition. The duo’s performances were lauded for their energy, creativity, and the cultural richness they brought to the stage.
Afronita and Abigail's journey was an emotional one. After their BGT exploit, one social media user said, "The impact you are making in this life is amazing. Girl, your maker is proud of you. Keep on glorifying Him and the nation.
Another also wrote, "You are graced, more blessings ahead. I like the fact that you acknowledge God in everything. You shall do well, superstar."
Afronita hints at talent show return
In another story, a video of Afronita speaking after her exploits in Britain's Got Talent is trending online.
The talented dancer said she is open to the idea of participating in other competitions in the future.
Many people who thronged the video's comment section congratulated her and her dance partner on placing third in the competition.
