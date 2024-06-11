Afronita has switched from braids back to her trademark afro hairdo and looked extra nice in the hairstyle

In a video she posted on her Snapchat, the dancer flaunted the afro hairdo and added a caption indicating she was going back to her old style

The dancer is still in London after her Britain's Got Talent exploits with dance partner Abigail, placing third in the competition

Popular Ghanaian dancer Afronita has decided to return to her iconic afro hairdo. The dancer showed off her new look in a video posted on her Snapchat account.

The video showed Afronita flaunting her afro hairdo, a style that has been synonymous with her identity in the past. The caption accompanying the video indicated a return to her old style. She wrote: "Going back to the basics." In the video, she had a bright smile on her face, sunkissed in the streets of London.

Afronita loves to switch up her hairstyles a lot, but the afro hairstyle has become a fan favourite and, as her name indicates, a big part of her identity.

Afronita is enjoying herself in London after her successful stint on Britain’s Got Talent. Alongside her dance partner Abigail, Afronita secured a commendable third place in the competition. The duo’s performances were lauded for their energy, creativity, and the cultural richness they brought to the stage.

Afronita and Abigail's journey was an emotional one. After their BGT exploit, one social media user said, "The impact you are making in this life is amazing. Girl, your maker is proud of you. Keep on glorifying Him and the nation.

Another also wrote, "You are graced, more blessings ahead. I like the fact that you acknowledge God in everything. You shall do well, superstar."

