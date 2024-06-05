A video of Afronita speaking after her exploits in Britain's Got Talent is trending online

The talented dancer said she is open to the idea of participating in other competitions in the future

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated her and her dance partner for placing third in the competition

Afronita's reaction to a question about whether she plans to participate in more competitions following her exploits in Britain's Got Talent has sparked reactions online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @calebfeels.com, Afronita, in an answer to the question during an interview, responded in the affirmative.

She explained that the Britain's Got Talent was her first time participating in any competition and the outcome of that was a success.

Therefore, the 20-year-old added that she would not have any issues participating in more competitions in the future.

"This is my very first competition in my entire life and it was beautiful, we came out third and I don't mind going again because we are winners and we always strive for the best," she said with a smile.

Ghanaians congratulate Afronita

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video congratulated Afronita on her exploits in Britain's Got Talent.

Afronita thanks Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita expressed her gratitude for the support they received from Ghanaians throughout the competition.

Taking to Instagram, she acknowledged the importance of this support in their success, stating that the journey has been life-changing and that winning third place is a testament to their hard work and the nation’s backing.

Afronita’s comments elicited congratulatory messages from fans and Ghanaians.

