UTV morning show presenter, Maame Yaa Konamah clocked a new age on Wednesday, June 12

The popular television show host splashed her Instagram page with beautiful photos along with a message of gratitude to mark her day

The photos and message caught the attention of her admirers who sent her many well-wishes

UTV presenter Maame Yaa Konamah excited her followers on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, when she celebrated her birthday.

The popular media figure posted adorable pictures on her Instagram to mark her new age and excited many.

UTV's Yaa Konama is celebrating her birthday

Source: Instagram

In the photos, she wore a straight gown made of brown material with many diamond-looking crystals.

Posing in different positions, the UTV morning show host looked beautiful and was full of smiles.

In her caption for the post, Yaa Konamah gave

I don’t want to sing the latest song

I don’t want to percolate the crowd

I just want to make You smile

I don’t care who thinks I’m right or wrong

I don’t care who tries to calm me down

I just want to praise you now

Should I make the hall of fame

Or they save a special seat

I just hope that You'll be pleased

You covered me in the midst of it all

You loved me and gave me another chance

You saw my needs

When others saw my faults

You forgave me.

On this special day, I pause to express my heartfelt gratitude to God for the precious gift of life and for graciously bestowing upon me 365 days filled with love, laughter, and valuable lessons.

See the photos below:

Fans celebrate Yaa Konama on her birthday

The post triggered warm wishes from Yaa Konama's followers.

gloriaosarfo said:

Happy blessed birthday to a super woman More blessings from above to you and yours ❤️

silvalady_sl said:

Happy birthday Queen more grace and power sis. Remain highly favoured ❤️❤️❤️

akosuasarpong33 said:

Happy birthday my strong woman more Grace ❤️

fosujuniormystic said:

Happy birthday to you dear....... very powerful and strong woman ❤️

mhocesjnr1 said:

Happy glorious birthday our Journalist the Lord bless you more oil to do more

patience.osei.100 said:

Happy Birthday Mummy More Grace With Health Okay ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh