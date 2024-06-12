Yaa Konama: UTV Presenter Drops Stunning Birthday Photos, Leaves Fans Gushing
- UTV morning show presenter, Maame Yaa Konamah clocked a new age on Wednesday, June 12
- The popular television show host splashed her Instagram page with beautiful photos along with a message of gratitude to mark her day
- The photos and message caught the attention of her admirers who sent her many well-wishes
UTV presenter Maame Yaa Konamah excited her followers on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, when she celebrated her birthday.
The popular media figure posted adorable pictures on her Instagram to mark her new age and excited many.
In the photos, she wore a straight gown made of brown material with many diamond-looking crystals.
Posing in different positions, the UTV morning show host looked beautiful and was full of smiles.
In her caption for the post, Yaa Konamah gave
I don’t want to sing the latest song
I don’t want to percolate the crowd
I just want to make You smile
I don’t care who thinks I’m right or wrong
I don’t care who tries to calm me down
I just want to praise you now
Should I make the hall of fame
Or they save a special seat
I just hope that You'll be pleased
You covered me in the midst of it all
You loved me and gave me another chance
You saw my needs
When others saw my faults
You forgave me.
On this special day, I pause to express my heartfelt gratitude to God for the precious gift of life and for graciously bestowing upon me 365 days filled with love, laughter, and valuable lessons.
See the photos below:
Fans celebrate Yaa Konama on her birthday
The post triggered warm wishes from Yaa Konama's followers.
gloriaosarfo said:
Happy blessed birthday to a super woman More blessings from above to you and yours ❤️
silvalady_sl said:
Happy birthday Queen more grace and power sis. Remain highly favoured ❤️❤️❤️
akosuasarpong33 said:
Happy birthday my strong woman more Grace ❤️
fosujuniormystic said:
Happy birthday to you dear....... very powerful and strong woman ❤️
mhocesjnr1 said:
Happy glorious birthday our Journalist the Lord bless you more oil to do more
patience.osei.100 said:
Happy Birthday Mummy More Grace With Health Okay ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Van Vicker's 2nd daughter completes high school, heads to US varsity
In other news, celebrated actor Joseph Van Vicker's second daughter, Ji-an Vanna, has graduated from high school.
The proud father posted on social media the news of his daughter's graduation, indicating that she was going to the US for further studies.
Ji-an follows in the footsteps of her elder sister, J'dyl Vanette, who graduated from Tema International School a few years ago and went on to study in the UK.
