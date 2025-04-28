Some Catholics in Kumasi mourned Pope Francis by holding a special ceremony for their beloved spiritual leader

The Pope passed away on Easter Monday in 2025, leaving the world, especially Catholics, heartbroken

Netizens who saw the video of the Catholics in Kumasi mourning the Pope were disappointed and expressed their views

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaians and Catholics around the globe are mourning the passing of their beloved spiritual leader, Pope Francis.

The Pope reportedly passed away on Easter Monday, after appearing on Easter Sunday to deliver his Urbi et Orbi (which translates as "to the city and to the world") message, in line with traditions.

His burial was held on Saturday, April 26, in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome.

A photo released on Sunday, April 27, 2025, by Vatican Media showed a view of the tomb of Pope Francis.

In Ghana, some Catholics in the Ashanti Region mourned the Pope in their way. They held a wreath-laying ceremony for the Pope.

The Archbishop of Kumasi and members of the St Peter’s Cathedral Basilica in Kumasi laid wreaths in front of a large photo of the Pope.

Watch the video of the wreath-laying ceremony below:

Source: YEN.com.gh