Avraham Ben Moshe has advised Funny Face to stop fighting his baby mama, Vanessa, over his right to see his kids

The controversial social media personality stated that Funny Face's love for his kids is the cause of all his problems

Avraham's comments have gathered reactions from social media users

Leader of the Common Sense Family (CSF), Avram Ben Moshe, has weighed in on the issues between comedian Funny Face and his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

Avraham Ben Moshe, Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole with their kids Photo source: @AvrahamBenMosh1 @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Avraham Ben Moshe warns Funny Face over baby mama issues

In a video shared by Funny Face on social media, Avraham Ben Moshe warned the comedian that his public spats with his baby mama would cost him his life.

According to the controversial social media personality, Funny Face should stop trying to see his kids if he wants peace.

He said,

"Funny Face, what will you get from seeing your kids? Your baby mama will end your life if you continue trying to see your kids. The most dangerous woman is a woman who will bring you down behind the scenes."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Avraham Ben Moshe's warning to Funny Face

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Avraham Ben Moshe's warning to Funny Face.

@sultaniddrissu commented:

"Bro, it’s high time you’re told the truth, if you die out of frustration due to what she’s doing to you, Ghanaians will gather and contribute money to her on the day of your burial to raise the kids whilst she will use the proceeds of the donation to celebrate with another man on your demise. There’s enough evidence online for the kids to grow up to see how dearly their father lost himself fighting for them. It’s about time you consider her a dead stray dog and focus on your mission on earth. Every single child in Ghana sees you as the father, so don’t limit yourself to the kaneshie odorkor shuttle (Vanessa)"

@iamnayokagh commented:

"@therealfunnyface I know you are reading the comments here try and let it go your happiness is important to us, we always want to see you happy ❤️❤️"

@ladysossavi commented:

"Nana Yaw, it took me 30 years to know my father, I didn't even know my stepfather was not my father, but when the time came for me to know my father, it was a flashlight. Bro, never give the remote control of your heart to anyone. If you follow them and you die, we will Bury you and forget about you within 3 days because we have short memories. Your mother will be the one in pain, your vision about funnyland will end because nobody can do it better like you. People who didn't know how you made it will Inherit all you suffered for, then you get to the gate of heaven, and God will ask you what you did with the vision he gave you, and you will shamelessly tell God that you could not manifest it because your baby mama frustrated you to death. Ah, what a waster of divine resource you will become? Bro, think, or else you will sink, and if you fail to reason, you will be in prison. TIME IS TICKING."

@awurama_trimud3_bello commented:

"This is very true…. Any time I watch your video I get scared asking myself is he fine , like fine fine"

Funny Face accuses baby mama Vanessa of sleeping with another man while 3 months pregnant for him

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that he hit hard at his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, in a new wave of controversy.

In a new post on social media, Funny Face accused Vanessa of cheating on him while pregnant for him.

