Afronita and Abigail performed for the first time in Ghana since their exploits at Britain's Got Talent

The pair delivered a beautiful performance at the YFM Area Code Jam on Saturday, June 22, 2024, to the excitement of many Ghanaians

The dance duo made Ghana proud on the Britain's Got Talent stage when they placed third in the competition and returned to Ghana recently

Ghanaian dance duo Afronita and Abigail, who recently wowed audiences on Britain's Got Talent, performed in Ghana for the first time since their success on the show. The pair delivered a stunning performance at the YFM Area Code Jam on Saturday, June 22, 2024, to the delight of many Ghanaians.

Afronita and Abigail dance together Photo Source: afronitaa

Source: Instagram

Their return to the Ghanaian stage was highly anticipated, especially after they placed third in the prestigious talent competition.

The dancers showcased a series of expertly choreographed routines that highlighted their unique style and chemistry.

Despite recent reports of a misunderstanding between the two, their performance at the YFM Area Code Jam demonstrated their strong bond and friendship. Any rumours of discord were dispelled as they danced in perfect harmony. Many Ghanaians on social media shared their excitement at seeing the two camps hash out their differences.

Ghanaians excited to see Afronita and Abigail together

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

robinsonmarie8b said:

They are great together. Their stepping was on time, seem to have good energy good the whole performance was great.

ministerkobby said:

See how beautiful this is. Nitaa, you're the elderly one. Don't let anyone separate you two.

musliyatu reacted:

Beautiful performance by all standards

qhwaku_snapchart commented:

Atanfo ani awooo seiiii choooMore wins dearest ❤️

_naima_nd said:

The girl gets some extra energy when she’s by Danita

Afronita offers dance lessons

In another story, Afronita announced that she would offer private dance lessons in London and invited all interested parties to join.

This comes after her Britain's Got Talent exploits alongside dance partner Abigail, placing third in the competition.

The smart young girl has used the platform's clout to expand her brand reach by providing dance lessons for people interested in the art of dance.

Source: YEN.com.gh