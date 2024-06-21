Afronita got all eyes on her as she attended the Central Regional Super-Zonal Athletics Competition in Cape Coast

The students of her alma mater could not hide their joy on seeing her as they waved, danced and sang with joy

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video were delighted, with many commending Afronita for her exploits in Britain's Got Talent

Ghanaian dancer Afronita received a massive welcome at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium during the 2024 Central Regional Super-Zonal Athletics Competition.

The adorable video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @kenyademc, showed the moment when the 20-year-old was spotted at the stadium waving to students of her alma mater, Wesley Girls' High School.

Afronita gets a nice welcome at Superzonals Photo credit: @kenyademc/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Enveloped in emotions, Afronita watched the athletics competition while the Wesley Girls' students zoomed into a serious jama session.

The video then concluded with the dancer getting to meet and interact with some athletes from her school.

Afronita visits alma mater

The University of Ghana student also visited Wesley Girls High School, where she received a warm welcome.

She was met by a large crowd of excited students who could hardly contain their excitement upon seeing her.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 19 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise Afronita

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section expressed delight that Afronita took time to watch the Central Regional Super-Zonal Athletics Competition in Cape Coast.

yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

She is down to earth

Felicity Essah commented:

so so proud of you

Bel adwoa

daniii

Afronita and Abigail told me to get talent management

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man has admonished Afronita and Abigail to get talent managers.

He opined that the commercial side of Abigail and Afronita's dancing should not be left in the hands of parents, especially when they have no expertise.

"Don't leave the commercial side of your talent fully in the hands of your parents unless that is their bread and butter. Business will always remain Business,” he said in the Facebook post.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh