Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail entertained a large crowd at YFM's Area Code on Saturday, June 22, 2024

This comes after their successful run in the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent (BGT) in the UK, where they were third

The video excited many fans, while others termed their performance as fake love, considering rumours circulating about the two dances parting ways

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail performed for the first time in Ghana after arriving in the country after a successful campaign in season 17 of Britain's Got Talent (BGT) in the UK.

The dancers put Ghana on the map and emerged victorious by securing the third place spot after a nip-and-tuck competition with other talented acts.

Afronita and Abigail perform for the first time

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail were billed to perform at YFM's Area Code on the night of Saturday, June 22, 2024.

For their performance, the two Ghanaian dancers danced to the song and routine they used in their BGT finals.

The song they used was a mashup of songs from rapper Fuse ODG's Antenna, Feels Like Home and Azonto. They also danced to Reggie 'n' Bollie and a medley of songs.

The two dancers wore the same jeans and hooded sweaters they wore to audition for the famous talent show in the UK.

Many people cheered them on since this was their first performance in the country since landing on Monday, June 17, 2024. Also, their performance comes amid rumours about them being separated.

Below is a video of Afronita and Abigail performing at the YFM Area Code Jam.

Reactions to the video

The video excited many of Afronita and Abigail's fans, who talked about how beautiful their bond was. Others also mentioned the rumours circulating about them parting ways.

However, the majority of the comments talked about one fan who was in the background shouting 'fake love' as they walked onto the stage and throughout their performance.

Below are the reactions sighted on Kwadwo Sheldon's Instagram page:

