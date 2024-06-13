Afronita has announced that she will be offering private dance lessons in London and invited all interested parties to join

This comes after her Britain's Got Talent exploits alongside dance partner Abigail, placing third in the competition

The smart young girl has used the clout the platform has given her to expand her brand reach by providing dance lessons for people interested in the art of dance

Young Ghanaian dancer Afronita has announced that she will be conducting private dance lessons in London. The invitation is open to all who are interested in learning how to dance from the talented entertainer.

Ghanaian dancer Afronita. Photo Source: afronitaa

Source: Instagram

This development comes on the heels of Afronita's successful stint on Britain's Got Talent. Alongside her dance partner, Abigail, Afronita wowed audiences and judges during the competition, securing a commendable third place in the competition.

The smart and talented Afronita has leveraged the popularity and recognition she gained from the show to expand her brand. By offering dance lessons, she is reaching out to a broader audience.

She made the announcement on her Instagram Stories, sharing a flyer on how folks can join her private classes. The dancer mentioned that she has been receiving numerous requests from fans for dance workshops and classes. She added that she would not be able to handle the huge demand. However, private dance classes were the best she could do before she left London for Ghana.

Afronita has a huge entrepreneurial mind. The dancer also owns a dance academy in Ghana. The academy, Afrostar Academy, was created specifically for kids, a space where little children can learn how to dance. Afronita's massive exploits in her dance career have been widely celebrated by Ghanaians.

The announcement on Afronita's Instagram Stories.

Source: Instagram

Afronita changes her hairstyle

In another story, Afronita switched from braids to her trademark afro hairdo and looked extra nice in her hairstyle.

In a video posted on her Snapchat, the dancer flaunted the afro hairdo and added a caption indicating she was returning to her old style.

The dancer is still in London after her third-place finish in Britain's Got Talent competition with dance partner Abigail.

