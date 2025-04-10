A video of Black Sherif seriously engrossed in a promotional shoot for his sophomore album has caught on on social media

The daring moment captures Black Sherif balancing on a huge sports motorbike while in the desert

The video which has rekindled the frenzy surrounding Black Sherif's Iron Boy album has garnered significant traction from fans

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif released his sophomore album, Iron Boy on April 2, 2025.

Black Sherif poses for the cameras during a promotional shoot for his new album, Iron Boy. Photo source: @blackosheriff05

The album's imagery as seen in deliverables like the teaser to the first music video off the project features several dreamy futuristic motifs which have placed the 23-year-old in an esteemed light by fans and colleagues.

A key example is a recent video making rounds on social media which captures Black Sherif's attempt to perform a bike stunt.

The BTS moment was filmed at a location which appears to be a desert with heaps of white fine sand.

In the video, Black Sherif draped in a colourful flag mounted the sports bike and lifted one leg with the other on the pedal.

In another video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif was seen on a mountain of sand in a wine outfit posing for the cameras.

It's unclear what the objective of the shoot is. However, traces from the shoot have been dominant in the musician's album rollout.

The flag from the desert shoot bears a significant resemblance to a prop Black Sherif had on stage while recently performing at his North American tour stop in Boston.

Black Sherif's billboard at a commercial area in London. Photo source: @blackosheriff05

An image from the shoot also appears on an album promotional billboard in London.

The Iron Boy album has already started striding on global charts following the huge success of Black Sherif's debut album The Villain I Never Was' which had a billion streams as of 2024, two years after its release.

Black Sherif's desert photoshoot stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the footage of Black Sherif balancing on a motorbike.

 Everything Apple  said:

"That’s how a man is supposed to be always on grind …not a simp chasing validation 🙏🙏🥰."

NanaKEddie wrote:

"This how serious artists and super stars move …. Shatta go talk say he no be fool to use his money to shoot expensive videos or travel go abroad."

Caesar CJ remarked:

"Yes this is my man black sheriff I love you energy."

Integrity shared:

"The white people are very serious. Making all the magic behind Blacko."

Abdul Rashid ☪️🕌💚 quizzed:

"Where is Fire Ogya? He prophesied that Blacko wouldn’t get a single hit this year. So what’s up now? Or did God lie to him anaa?"

Black Sherif thrills fans at US concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that footage from Black Sherif's first North American tour for Iron Boy had gained traction on social media.

The Ghanaian superstar performed in Boston on Saturday, April 5, 2025, about three days after relating his new album

The packed show produced a viral fan moment which had Black Sherfi and a lady fan caught in a tight never-ending embrace while he was performing on stage.

