Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has opened up about her private life in a viral video

The wife of the famous politician explained how she satisfies her husband in bed to make him like a man

Empress Gifty always revealed that she always prepares sumptuous meals for her husband whenever she is in Ghana

Ghanaian musician Empress Gifty Adorye has shared some tips on having a successful and stress-free marriage in an interview with Stacy Amoateng on the Restoration Show.

Empress Gifty and her husband look prefect together. Photo credit: @empressgifty.

Source: Instagram

The host of the U Cook show on United Television explained how she juggles her busy life as a celebrity, mother, wife and brand ambassador for multiple brands in Ghana.

Empress Gifty highlighted the three things every woman must do to build a happy home for her family and get everything she needs from her husband.

I don’t take marriage very personally. I am a very young girl. By the grace of God, my marriage is like a best friend's relationship. I don’t delve into my husband’s business, and he doesn’t meddle in my affairs.

We agreed on this before walking down the aisle: an agreement is an agreement.

If I need his advice on certain matters, I go to him for help. I don’t know anything about my husband’s politics.

By God’s grace, I fulfil all my responsibilities as a wife. I don’t joke with my husband’s food. Even if I am not in Ghana, I make sure things are done to perfection. My husband’s breakfast is like a feast and I post everything on my status.

When it comes to sex, I don’t shout Jesus Jesus. I make sure he feels like a man. If I make sure he is okay in bed, give him good food and respect him, he will give me whatever I need.

Watch Empress Gifty's interview with Stacy Amoateng below:

Empress Gifty slays in a stylish dress

The host of the much-anticipated cooking show U Cook looked exquisite in a long-sleeve dress and short hairstyle for a stunning photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Empress Gifty's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@user-yl6ct7vn8v stated:

Ever beautiful Empress...You are a breath of fresh air..Full of humour

@nanaamakonadu7871 stated:

I love this lady

@sarahadupoku7425 stated:

Always a delight watching Empress Gifty

@KarimaIbrahim-bt8ef stated:

Madam stacey l wish to meet you one day,you made me discover my hidding tallent.creating head turbans

@josephineboachie-yiadom stated:

Great interview

@ceciliagyan8774 stated:

Wow! Good job

@KarimaIbrahim-bt8ef stated:

Madam Stacey thank you soo much,you're a good woman

@godislove4179 stated:

Empress looks like Naana Hayford. And she now matured

@misspearl stated:

Wow

A Look Inside Empress Gifty's Plush Kitchen For Her UCook Show, Which Is Nicer Than McBrown's Kitchen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Empress Gifty who has raised the bar for celebrities hoping to present cooking shows in Ghana.

The renowned gospel singer, wearing a lovely outfit and a ponytail, attended the cookery show's premiere.

A few social media users left comments on the popular Instagram video of the kitchen setup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh