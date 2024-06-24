Lil Win's new movie A Country Called Ghana, featuring top Nollywood stars, including Ramsey Nouah has earned recognition in Germany

The movie is set to be screened at the upcoming Nollywood Film Festival Nomination

The actor is yet to react to the news following his legal issues after his recent motor accident

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has received recognition from the Nollywood Film Festival in Germany for his new movie A Country Called Ghana.

Lil Win garnered significant traction when he flew in three Nollywood stars, including Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awuram, and Victor Osuwagu.

The

Lil Win and his Nollywood cast Photo source: Facebook/LilWin

Lil Win's movie to be screened in Germany

Lil Win's publicist, Zolla, shared the news of Lil Win's milestone online. The Nollywood Film Festival in Germany is an annual celebration of African movies wch comes of this AUgust.

Oboy Siki calls Lil Win's movie subpar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win's Kumawood colleague, Oboy Siki, had expressed his thoughts about the project, describing the project as subpar.

According to Oboy Siki, Lil Win's manager, who doubles as his director, is the cause of the actor's woes in the industry. Oboy Siki blamed Fiifi Gharbin for underdelivering with Lil Win's project and recounted his involvement in the actor's feud with Martha Ankomah, which ended up in court.

